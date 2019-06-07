Missouri Valley chips in 10th place finish at Class 2A State Meet
Lady Reds golfers complete unforgettable season on state’s biggest stage
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Both the coaches and players knew entering the 2019 girls golf campaign, this could be a special season, as four of their top six players returned from the past two years. The journey came to an end on May 29 at the Ames Golf and Country Club.
The Missouri Valley girls golf team landed a 10th place finish at the Class 2A Iowa High School Girls Golf Championships on May 28-29 in Ames. This was the Lady Reds first team trip to the state golf championships.
“This is a run these girls, the community or coach will never forget,” stated 13th year Head Coach Jamie Wieme. “I’ve seen how hard this group has worked, from the off-season through this spring. They put in all the work, and they did it for one another.”
Senior Madison Leason qualified for the state girls golf meet as an individual in 2017, and junior Payton Hilts qualified for the Regional Final in 2018. Adding in the steady play of senior Madison Brown, the Lady Reds had a nice trio at the top of their line-up.
Wieme added, “I think our girls saw we had three really steady golfers at the top, and the belief we had in all our players throughout the line-up really helped propel this team.”
Wieme said he was truly impressed with the maturity and poise his team displayed the entire week at the girls state golf tournament.
“There were some nerves at the start, but once they calmed down, they were excited to play,” added the Lady Reds coach. “I was pleased with the way they handled the wet and cool conditions. The torrential rains left the course extremely wet, and they were by far the toughest conditions we played in the entire season. This is a tough group, they welcomed the challenge and they proved they deserved to be playing at the state level.”
Wieme added the success this spring just didn’t happen overnight. There were hours upon hours spent last summer pushing each other making sure they were prepared for a great season. The winter indoor workouts paid dividends.
“That was the most worthwhile aspect of making it to the state level,” Wieme continued. “They worked so hard during the off-season, seeing the smiles after everything they accomplished made it all worthwhile. I really think they savored every moment and truly understood how rare of feat this truly is.”
Wieme concluded about his two valuable seniors, Madison Brown and Madison Lease, “When they were both freshmen, they were the only two on the girls team, and we may have had five out their sophomore year. Without a doubt, they were the heartbeat of our team and this amazing run, and I couldn’t have asked for better leaders. The only people they pushed harder than their teammates were themselves.
“They’ve been the backbone of this program the past four years, and are the biggest reason why the Lady Reds golf program will be strong for years to come.”
2019 Lady Reds Golf Accomplishments
First Team to State Golf Championships
WIC regular season champs – first time in school history
Undefeated regular season
WIC Tournament champs
New School Records
a) Dual Wins: 29-1
b) 18-hole team scoring record: 383, WIC Tournament
xxxxxx
Iowa High School Girls State Golf Championship Results
May 28, 29, 2019
Class 2A – Ames Golf and Country Club, Ames
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) New Hampton 662; 2) Okoboji 721; 3) Emmetsburg 730; 4) Unity Christian 734; 5) Dike New Hartford 739; 6) Van Meter 759; 7) Willliamsburg 760; 8) Tipton 771; 9) Colfax-Mingo 803; 10) Missouri Valley 844.
Area Results (71 State Participants)
Missouri Valley: 40th) Madison Lease (107, 90) 197; 49th) Payton Hilts (102, 100) 202; 54th) Madison Brown (116, 102) 218; 59th) Claire Clausen (110, 117) 227; 67th) Carsen Collins (137, 129) 266; Maddy Lager (121); Madisyn Hansen (161).
Carroll Kuemper: 20th) Katie Schweers (87, 93) 180.
Class 1A – American Legion Golf Course, Marshalltown
Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Algona Bishop Garrigan 727; 2) Akron-Westfield 742; 3) East Buchanan 750; 4) Alta-Aurelia 757; 5) Grundy Center 763; 6) Iowa Valley 779; 7) Woodbury Central 788; 8) Maquoketa Valley 792; 9) Boyer Valley 818; 10) IKM-Manning 867.
Area Results (79 State Participants)
Boyer Valley: 16th) Abbie Miller (94, 89) 183; 51st) Katelyn Neilsen (105, 102) 207; 53rd) Alexia Miller (105, 103) 208; 63rd) Regan Frazier (107, 113) 220; 64th) Maci Miller (107, 114) 221; 69th) Katy Puck (117, 118) 235;
IKM-Manning: 55th) Hanna Mullen (107, 104) 211; 57th) Bailey Schechinger (110, 103) 213; 61st) Emily Powers (104, 112) 216; 67th) Bre Muhlbauer (111, 116) 227; 71st) Kamaya Jacobsen (121, 118) 239;
C-A-M: 2nd) Sammi Jahde (77, 77) 154;
Griswold: 36th) Roni Hook (97, 95) 192; 40th) Jenna Reynolds (99, 94) 193;
Westwood: 37th) Makenna Harding (97, 95) 192;
Woodbury Central: 4th) Sally Gallagher (79, 84) 163; 23rd) Hanna Stratton (94, 95) 189; 54th) Sidnie Graff (109, 101) 210; 68th) Megan Warren (107, 124) 231; 73rd) Maddie Schultz (122, 119) 241; 76th) Sidney Steffen (126, 133) 259;
