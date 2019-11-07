State CC: Lo-Ma’s Rowe, Woodbine’s Wright earn top finishes
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
It was a whole new environment for Logan-Magnolia freshman Tarick Rowe and Woodbine sophomore Nate Wright. The two individual area boys participants made their state cross country debut in Fort Dodge at the State Cross Country Championships.
Lo-Ma’s Tarick Rowe picked up a 48th place finish, while Woodbine’s Wright earned a 99th place finish. There were 142 participants in the Class 1A field.
“If you’ve never been there, or if it’s your first time, it can be very intimidating,” stated Panthers Coach Kelli Kersten. “Tarick ran one of his best times, despite the cold and the wind. He ended up being just one of four freshmen to finish in the top-50 individuals, that’s a great accomplishment.”
Woodbine Coach Rod Smith added, “Nate was a little intimidated when he first arrived, but this was a learning experience he’ll use for next year. He was timid at the beginning of the season, but this has been a great learning year for Nate. I think he’s ready to commit more to his running for next year.”
2019 Class 1A State Cross Country
Nov. 2, 2019 – Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Fort Dodge
Class 1A Boys (142 runners)
Logan-Magnolia Result: 48th) Tarick Rowe 17:41.
Woodbine Result: 99th) Nate Wright 18:20.
