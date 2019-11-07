WIC field shines at state level
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
The competitiveness balance of the Western Iowa Conference is known throughout this area and portion of the state. They served notice on Saturday in Fort Dodge, they can compete with the state’s best.
Two WIC squads finished in the top three of the final Class 1A Girls State Cross Country Standings, as Logan-Magnolia took first place honors for the second consecutive season, while AHSTW added a third place finish.
“This conference pushes us to do our best every time we compete,” stated Lo-Ma Coach Kelli Kersten. “It only helps prepare us for when post-season comes around.”
Individually, Tri-Center junior sensation Peyton Pogge (18:45) claimed her first state title, holding off Lansing Kee’s Haley Meyer (18:51). Pogge did not lose a single race in 2019.
Class 1A had 139 individual participants, and Lo-Ma’s Taylor Sporrer (13th), Kylie Morrison (15th) and Violet Lapke (17th), Tri-Center’s Pogge (1st), AHSTW’s Ryann Portch (8th) and Chloe Falkena (20th), and Audubon’s Grace Slater (19th) all earned top-20 finishes. In Class 2A, there were 138 individual participants, and Treynor’s Tori Castle earned a 26th place finish.
The Class 1A boys also had a southwest Iowa flare, as three of the top four individual runners hailed from this part of the state. Nodaway Valley’s Josh Baudler (1st place); Sidney’s Noah Jorgenson (2nd place) and Council Bluffs St. Albert’s Bennett Heisterkamp (4th place) all finished in the top five, individually.
