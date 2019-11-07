2019 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships
Lakeside Municipal Golf Course: 11-2-2019 @ Fort Dodge
Class 1A, Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 112; 2nd) Hudson 133; 3rd) AHSTW 142; 4th) Aplington-Parkersburg 146; 5th) Iowa City Regina 150; 6th) Lansing Kee 164; 7th) Denver 183; 8th) Nodaway Valley 198; 9th) Pekin 211; 10th) Van Meter 215; 11th) Manson Northwest Webster 233; 12th) Madrid 241; 13th) Sumner-Fredricksburg 270; 14th) Fort Dodge St. Edmond 277; 15th) Clinton Prince of Peace 289.
Area Results (3.1 miles, 139 runners)
Logan-Magnolia Results: 13th) Taylor Sporrer (7) 19:52; 15th) Kylie Morrison (9) 20:01; 17th) Violet Lapke (10) 20:08; 32nd) Courtney Sporrer (20) 20:32; 102nd) Mya Moss (66) 22:19; 106th) Erica Nolting (69) 22:29; 113th) Marissa Brenden (75) 22:59. (Team placing)
Western Iowa Conference Results (3.1 miles)
Class 1A Girls (139 runners)
Tri-Center: 1st) Peyton Pogge 18:45. (School’s first individual state champion. Pogge, a junior, first state title; State Runner-Up in 2018).
AHSTW: 8th) Ryann Portch (4) 19:47; 20th) Chloe Falkena (11) 20:12; 51st) Julia Kock (31) 21:01; 61st) Holly Hoepner (37) 21:20; 95th) Jade Draman (59) 22:12; 132nd) Jordan Blotzer (94) 24:27; 138th) Grace Luna (100) 25:45.
Audubon: 19th) Grace Slater 20:11; 108th) Hannah Thygesen 22:35.
Class 2A Girls (138 runners)
Treynor: 26th) Tori Castle 20:23.
Underwood: 62nd) Jordyn Reimer 21:15.
2019 BOYS STATE CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A Boys Final Team Standings: 1st) Madrid 74; 2nd) Nodaway Valley 107; 3rd) Calmus-Wheatland 118; 4th) Earlham 119; 5th) Maquoketa Valley 209; 6th) Denver 211; 7th) Council Bluffs St. Albert 215; 8th) South Winneshiek, West Fork 223; 10th) Pekin 227; 11th) Tri-Center 232; 12th) Odgen 247; 13th) LeMars Gehlen 254; 14th) Mason City Newman 260; 15th) St. Ansgar 303.
Western Iowa Conference Results (3.1 miles)
Class 1A Boys (142 runners)
Logan-Magnolia Result: 48th) Tarick Rowe 17:41.
Tri-Center Results: 17th) Brett McGee (12) 17:04; 34th) Jon Franke (25) 17:27; 87th) Jason VanNordstrand (59) 18:11; 103rd) Dean Robinson (69) 18:28; 122nd) Sean McGee (85) 19:13; 134th) Caiden Bryant (97) 20:05;
IKM-Manning Result: 42nd) Quentin Dreyer 17:32.
Woodbine Result: 99th) Nate Wright 18:20.
Class 2A Boys Final Team Standings: 1st) Tipton 78; 2nd) Des Moines Christian 82; 3rd) Monticello 106; 4th) Albia 151; 5th) Davis County 174; 6th) Danville-New London 183; 7th) Williamsburg 186; 8th) South Hardin 200; 9th) Camanche 237; 10th) Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck 239; 11th) Hull Western Christian 253; 12th) Okoboji 257; 13th) North Fayette Valley 279; 14th) Treynor, George Little Rock-Central Lyon 307.
Western Iowa Conference Results (3.1 miles)
Class 2A Boys (137 runners)
Treynor Results: 44th) Cole Dooley (25) 17:30; 89th) Jacob Reelfs (59) 18:12; 96th) Derrick Thompson (66) 18:18; 99th) Ryan Konz (69) 18:19; 119th) Mason Yochum (88) 19:06; 123rd) Jacob Keay (92) 19:13; 127th) Jacob Hrasky (96) 19:35;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.