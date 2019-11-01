Lo-Ma sets high goals entering State Cross Country meet
Panthers look to finish third straight year ‘On the Deck’
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team has proven they have been up to the any challenge the last three years, as they hope to cap off an amazing run on Saturday at the Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
“The girls have done an amazing job running this season, despite the target,” Panthers Head Coach Kelli Kersten stated about the 2018 Class 1A State Champions. “They have accomplished all their goals thus far, they just want one more.”
This season, the Panthers have won eight of the nine meets they have participated in, including their third straight Western Iowa Conference and Class 1A Regional titles in the last two weeks of the regular season. The ring-leaders of the Panthers’ distance running squad include senior Kylie Morrison, Violet Lapke and Taylor Sporrer. Juniors Marissa Brenden and Erica Nolting, sophomore Courtney Sporrer, as well as freshman Mya Moss round out the varsity group that will be running on Saturday.
Kersten added, “This is a tight-knit group, and they want to do well for each other. With these big meets, the pressure of wanting to do well for the team is the entire group’s priority. That drives them in both practices and meets.”
The Panthers will be in search of their fourth top-10 team finish, including seventh place in 2004; fourth place in 2017; and first place in 2018.
“It’s been our top goal since the end of last season,” stated Kersten about defending the state title. “They realize the pressure, but they welcome the challenge. The experience factor is huge, they know the course and know what to expect. It will help calm the nerves.”
Kersten continued, “If you’re any type of competitor, there are always going to be nerves, but these girls do a great job at staying focused and relaxed.”
Taylor (3rd) and Courtney (4th) Sporrer both earned state medals with their top-15 finish at the 2018 state championships, and Kylie Morrison (17th) and Violet Lapke (21st) look to join the Panthers on the state medalist stand at the end of the day on Saturday.
“Our front-runners garner most of the attention,” Kersten added. “But the main reason we’re successful is because of Marissa (Brenden), Erica (Nolting) and Mya (Moss). Our team is only as good as the fifth, sixth and seventh runners. They all contribute to make the entire team successful.”
Kersten isn’t shy about her team’s expectations entering the final meet of the season.
“Our goal is not just to make the deck, but to win it again,” concluded Kersten. “This has been our goal since the start of the season. It’s not a small goal, but if anyone can do it, it would be this group of girls.”
Iowa City Regina, Aplington-Parkersburg and Lansing Kee appear to be the top challengers for the Panthers.
Boys State Cross Country
The area will have two boys finishing their season running with the state’s best, as Logan-Magnolia’s Tarick Rowe and Woodbine’s Nate Wright will finish their season in Fort Dodge. They are both first time state cross country meet qualifiers.
“Tarick has been battling injuries all season, and he’s just now finally getting healthy and into shape,” stated Kersten. “He has a realistic goal of a top-30 finish, as he’s not happy just to be there.”
Woodbine Coach Rod Smith added about is runner, Wright, “All any runner wants is a chance to compete at the state meet. Our senior (Adam Sherer) made his first appearance last year, but came up short this year. Wright has nothing to lose, he’s going to compete and do his best.”
2019 State Cross Country Meet Schedule
Kennedy Park, Fort Dodge – Saturday, Nov. 2
11 a.m.: 4A Girls
11:30 a.m.: 4A Boys
12 p.m.: 3A Girls
12:20 p.m.: 4A Awards Ceremony
12:30 p.m.: 3A Boys
1 p.m.: 2A Girls
1:20 p.m.: 3A Awards Ceremony
1:30 p.m.: 2A Boys
2 p.m.: 1A Girls
2:20 p.m.: 2A Awards Ceremony
2:30 p.m.: 1A Boys
3 p.m.: 1A Awards Ceremony.
