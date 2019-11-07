Back-to-Back Class 1A State Cross Country Championship Titles
2019 Logan-Magnolia Panthers – We Run this Town & State, Again
Nov. 2, 2019 @ Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, Fort Dodge
2019 Iowa Girls Cross Country Class 1A State Champions
2019 Class 1A, Final Girls Team Standings: 1st) Logan-Magnolia 112; 2nd) Hudson 133; 3rd) AHSTW 142; 4th) Aplington-Parkersburg 146; 5th) Iowa City Regina 150; 6th) Lansing Kee 164; 7th) Denver 183; 8th) Nodaway Valley 198; 9th) Pekin 211; 10th) Van Meter 215; 11th) Manson Northwest Webster 233; 12th) Madrid 241; 13th) Sumner-Fredricksburg 270; 14th) Fort Dodge St. Edmond 277; 15th) Clinton Prince of Peace 289.
Second Girls State Cross Country Title in School History
Lo-Ma picked up 10th State Championship in School History
a) Class 1A Girls State Cross Country – 2018, 2019
b) Class 2A Girls State Track – 2009, 2011
c) Class 1A Traditional State Wrestling – 2005, 2011
d) Class 1A Wrestling, State Team Duals – 2003, 2011
e) Class A Football – Class A, 1990; Class A, 2014
Girls State Cross Country – Fourth State Appearance, Fourth Consecutive Top-10 finish
a) 2004 – Seventh Place
b) 2017 – Fourth Place
c) 2018 – First Place
d) 2019 – First place
Individuals, Two All-State Runners: Taylor Sporrer (Sr.), 13th place; Kylie Morrison (Sr.), 15th place.
Taylor Sporrer earns third straight All-State Performance – 2017, Seventh place; 2018, Third place; 2019, 13th place.
2019 Regular Season Recap
a) Won Eight Regular Season Meet Titles (Lo-Ma Invitational, 9-3-19; AHSTW Invite, 9-17-19; Tri-Center Invitational, 9-24-19; Woodbine Invitational, 10-7-19; Boyer Valley Invitational, 10-10-19; Western Iowa Conference, 10-14-19; Missouri Valley Invitational, 10-19-19; Class 1A Regional State Qualifying Meet, 10-24-19; Class 1A State Cross Country Championship, 11-2-19)
b) Won Third Consecutive Western Iowa Conference Championship
c) Won Third Consecutive Class 1A Regional Cross County State Qualifying Meet
d) Won Second Straight Girls State Cross Country State Title in School History
e) A Season to Remember, did not lose a meet in 2019, won all nine meets on regular season schedule.
f) Since 2017, Lo-Ma girls cross country has won 20 meets, including three straight Western Iowa Conference crowns, three straight Class 1A Regional Cross Country Meets, and Back-to-Back State Championships.
g) Four Team Appearances at State Meet -- Four Top-10 Finishes.
2019 Championship Team Members: Taylor Sporrer (Sr.); Violet Lapke (Sr.); Kylie Morrison (Sr.); Erica Nolting (Jr.); Marissa Brenden (Jr.); Marissa McCoy (Jr.); Courtney Sporrer (Soph.), Amelia Evans (Soph.); Eowyn Sieck (Fr.); Ava Goldsmith (Fr.); Mariah Nolting (Fr.); Mya Moss (Fr.).
State Championship Coaches: Coach Kelli Kersten, Coach Kirk Kersten.
xxxxxxxx
State CC Notes, the Journey to the Title
1) Regional CC Meet, Oct. 2016 – Lo-Ma girls finish in fourth place finish at regional final at Panorama, Fr. Taylor Sporrer advances, finishes in 18th place as Freshmen in Class 1A state field (just misses state medal, Top-15 receive state medal)
2) State CC, 2017 – Lo-Ma Girls CC team qualifies for 1st state meet since 2004; finishes seven points out of third place – 4th place (top three teams earn team trophy, standing on deck); T. Sporrer earns 1st state medal, 7th place as sophomore
3) State CC, 2018 – Lo-Ma Girls CC team qualifies for 2nd straight state meet, 3rd in school history. Earns Class 1A State Championship, 1st State Girls CC State title in School History. Sister tandem Taylor Sporrer, Jr., earns third place finish; freshman sister Courtney Sporrer right behind her in fourth place.
4) State CC, 2019 – Lo-Ma Girls CC team qualifies for 3rd straight state meet, fourth in school history. Defends and earns 2019 State title, first back to back state title in girls cross country. Taylor Sporrer (13th) and Kylie Morrison (15th) earn All-State honors for Top-15 finish.
Lo-Ma picked up 10th State Title in School History
a) Class 1A Girls State Cross Country: 2018, 2019
b) Class 2A Girls State Track: 2009, 2011
c) Class 1A Traditional State Wrestling: 2005, 2011
d) Class 1A State Team Duals: 2003, 2011
e) High School Football: Class A, 1990; Class A, 2014
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.