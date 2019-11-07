2019 Class 1A State Cross Country
Logan-Magnolia Panthers – Class 1A State Champions
Taylor Sporrer (Sr.) – “We knew there was some pressure on us, but I think we handled that pretty well. It’s an overwhelming feeling when you’re up here for the first time, and I was the lone qualifier my freshman year. Six of the seven returned from last season’s team, and it makes a difference. For Mya (Moss) to step in as a freshman, she did amazing. My individual goal was to help the team first, and the individual state medal was second. All three seniors finished in the top 20 in their final high school race; you can’t ask for a better finish.”
Violet Lapke (Sr.) – “It’s both an unbelievable feeling right now, as well as bittersweet, knowing this is my last high school meet. We knew going in we were the marked team, and all the rated teams would be chasing us. When we beat a solid AHSTW team at the conference meet, we knew we had a shot at another solid post-season run. We didn’t worry about the pressure of the top state rating; we went and ran the way we knew we were capable of. Another team state title with this group, it’s hard to be disappointed.”
Kylie Morrison (Sr.) – “We took the season meet by meet, but really didn’t put any additional pressure on ourselves. We came out and did what we needed to do. Yeah, we knew there was pressure on us, but we’re an experienced enough group, we know what do to. We wanted it, and we rose to the challenge. What an amazing feeling.”
Erica Nolting (Jr.) – “Back-to-back state titles feels amazing, we worked really hard for it all year. It’s really rewarding for the team. Once we made it here, we knew what we had to do. It’s the best way to finish the season.”
Marissa Brenden (Jr.) – “This was our third straight year at the state meet, so it helps to be familiar with the surroundings. We were relaxed and focused, ready to give it our best. Once you’ve been up on the deck, you can’t beat that view, and you want to get back up there. Best feeling right now with this group is knowing we did it. Back-to-Back State Champs sounds great.”
Courtney Sporrer (Soph.) – “The bigger the meet, the better this team ran. We won our third straight conference meet, and everyone ran our personal best. We weren’t quite sure how the results would turn out on Saturday, but we were so excited to hear our named announced in first. It’s pretty awesome.”
Mya Moss (Fr.) – “I can’t think of a better way to end my first season in high school than with this group of girls. We worked so hard for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.