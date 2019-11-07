A Sweet Repeat for the Panthers
Panthers dominate, earn back to back Class 1A State Cross Country titles
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Being familiar with the surroundings makes a coach and athlete feel comfortable when entering any athletic event. The top-rated Logan-Magnolia Panthers were familiar with the surroundings, but knew they had a target on their back entering the final meet of the season. They didn’t let that stop them from accomplishing the only goal they had since they left the same course in 2018. They hunted down their first state title last fall, and defended it on Saturday.
Logan-Magnolia had four individuals in the top-35 place winners, as the Panthers captured their second straight Class 1A State Cross Country Championship on Saturday afternoon at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
“Once we arrived in Fort Dodge, we knew what we had to do,” stated Panthers Head Coach Kelli Kersten. “There were a few nerves, but our team was focused and ready to go from the start. Anything can happen once you reach this level, and we did exactly what we needed to do.”
The Panthers, who won the school’s first state cross country title in 2018, returned with a piercing focus. They returned six of their top seven runners from last season, and they wanted more. Kersten felt #2 Aplington-Parkersburg, #5 AHSTW, and #6 Denver would be their top challengers.
“Individually, we had a few girls run their best race of the season, while some didn’t perform as well as they had hoped,” Kersten added. “But as a team, we did exactly what we needed, as we finished with four individuals in the top 35.”
Taylor Sporrer (13th) and Kylie Morrison (15th) both earned all-state honors with their top 15 individual finish, while Violet Lapke (17th) just missed. Sporrer finished with three state medals in four state appearances, while Morrison captured her first.
“These three seniors gave 100 percent every time out, at practice and meets,” Kersten stated. “They made it fun for everyone, but kept pushing the entire team to do the same.”
This was the second straight state championship for the Panthers girls cross country team, and fourth top-10 finish since 2004.
“I’m still not sure what the better feeling is,” Kersten stated. “Hearing our school’s name announced over the loud speaker when we’re up on the deck, or hearing all our fans cheering for us. It’s pure excitement. This group didn’t want to let each other down, they had a lot of expectations entering the season. They stayed hungry, kept working hard and did exactly what they needed to do.”
Kerten concluded, “I am so proud of these girls, as they have finished in the top five in the state for three consecutive years. Their hard work and dedication means a lot to us as coaches. To win back-to-back state titles is unreal, and it justifies all the extra work they put in, not just during the season. We knew going in, there would be a lot of teams chasing us all season long, and I’m happy for our girls that they were able to accomplish this amazing achievement.”
