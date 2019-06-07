Six Missouri Valley Special Olympians participated in the Iowa State Special Olympics at Iowa State Univeristy in Ames on May 24. They include in the front row, from left, Isis Leisy, Coach LuAnn Kahle. Standing in the back row, Robert Wagner, Seth Sparks, Coach Jessica Sollars, Gage Killpack, Travis Baker.
