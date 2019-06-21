Wheelers trip up Panthers

Logan-Magnolia scattered eight hits, but came up short in a 3-0 loss to Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on June 17 in Logan.

Reanna Rife finished with two hits, while Macanna Guritz added a double.

 

SB, 6-17-2019 @ Logan

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Audubon                 000 102 0     3 – 7 – x

Lo-Ma                     000 000 0     0 – 8 – x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Ashlyn Doiel 1-4; Reanna Rife 2-3; Megan Dunn 1-3; Alexis Christians 1-3; Macanna Guritz 1-3, 2b; Kattie Troxel 1-3; Amelia Evans 1-3;

Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 9 K;

Panthers Record: (7-5 WIC), 8-10.

 

 

Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-21, vs. Riverside; 6-25, WIC Tournament, first round; 6-27, WIC Championship, Logan; 7-2, vs. Harlan, Senior Night; 7-8, Regional Softball, first round.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.