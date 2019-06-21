Wheelers trip up Panthers
Logan-Magnolia scattered eight hits, but came up short in a 3-0 loss to Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on June 17 in Logan.
Reanna Rife finished with two hits, while Macanna Guritz added a double.
SB, 6-17-2019 @ Logan
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Audubon 000 102 0 3 – 7 – x
Lo-Ma 000 000 0 0 – 8 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Ashlyn Doiel 1-4; Reanna Rife 2-3; Megan Dunn 1-3; Alexis Christians 1-3; Macanna Guritz 1-3, 2b; Kattie Troxel 1-3; Amelia Evans 1-3;
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 9 K;
Panthers Record: (7-5 WIC), 8-10.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-21, vs. Riverside; 6-25, WIC Tournament, first round; 6-27, WIC Championship, Logan; 7-2, vs. Harlan, Senior Night; 7-8, Regional Softball, first round.
