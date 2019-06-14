Tigers outlast Wildcats in wild RVC win
Woodbine plated six runs in the top of the eighth inning to pick up a 22-16 Rolling Valley Conference win at Glidden-Ralston on June 11.
Brianna Baker finished with three hits, a double, and three RBIs, and Jayde Clark added three hits and three RBIs. Jordan Butrick led all the Tiger hitters with four hits and three RBIs.
SB, 6-11-2019 @ Glidden
Score by Ings 123 456 78 R – H – E
Woodbine 006 217 06 22 – 18 – x
Gldn-Rlstn 002 1(11)0 20 16 – 20 – x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-5, 4 RS, 2 RBIs; Brianna Baker 3-7, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Jayde Clark 3-4, 4 RS, 3 RBIs; Alex Niedermyer 2-7, 3 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Shannon Hopkins 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jordan Butrick 4-5, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Jamie Plowman 2-5, 3 rS, 2b; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Ana Vazquez 1 RS.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 8 IP, 20 H, 14 ER, 7 BB, 0 K.
Tigers Record: (3-3 RVC), 4-6.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-17, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 6-18, vs. CAM (V DH); 6-19, @ Boyer Valley; 6-24, @ West Harrison; 6-25, @ Whiting;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.