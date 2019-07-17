Woodbine plates 11th victory
Eagles trip up Tigers in season finale
Lawton-Bronson scored seven runs in their final two at-bats in a 9-2 win over Woodbine on July 2 at Lawton. Woodbine finished the regular season with 10 wins, an improvement of seven games since they won just three games in 2018.
Jayde Clark and Alex Niedermyer each finished with one hit and one run scored. Jamie Plowman paced the Tigers with two hits.
SB, 7-2-2019 @ Lawton
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 000 020 0 2 – 8 – x
Law-Bron 002 052 x 9 – 8 – x
Wb Hitting: Brianna Baker 1-4; Jayde Clark 1-3, 1 RS; Alex Niedermyer 1-4, 1 RS; Shannon Hopkins 1-4; Jordan Butrick 1-3; Jamie Plowman 2-4; Ana Vasquez 1-1.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 6 IP, 8 H, 8 ER, 6 BB, 1 K;
Tigers Record: (7-7 RVC), 10-12.
Tigers walk past Wildcats in Regional Opener
Woodbine displayed patience at the plate, as they posted a 16-4 win over Glidden-Ralston in the Class 1A Regional Opener on July 8 in Woodbine. The Tigers drew 15 walks off of the Wildcats pitching staff.
Winning pitcher Sierra Lantz, who secured her eighth win of the season, allowed two earned runs and one walk, while finishing with two strikeouts.
Amanda Foster finished with a triple and four RBIs, while Brianna Baker added a triple and two RBIs. Alex Niedermyer and Jamie Plowman scored three runs apiece for the Tigers.
Class 1A Regional – First Round
SB, 7-8-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Gldn-Rlstn 202 2 – 5 – x
Woodbine 835 16 – 3 – x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 1-1, 2 RS, 3b, 4 RBIs; Brianna Baker 2-4, 3b, 2 RBIs; Jayde Clark 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 3 RS; Amanda Heitman 2 RS; Jordan Butrick 2 RS; Jamie Plowman 3 RS; Ana Vazquez 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 2 RS, 1 RBI;
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K;
Tigers Record: (7-7 RVC), 11-12.
Woodbine’s Next Game: 7-10, Regional Quarterfinals, 7 p.m., @ Newell-Fonda.
