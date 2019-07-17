Tigers plate 10th victory of season
Woodbine scored a 4-3 Rolling Valley Conference win at Ar-We-Va on June 28 in Vail.
Brianna Baker finished with three hits and an RBI for the Tigers. Jamie Plowman, Amanda Heitman, Ana Vasquez, and Amanda Foster each scored one run.
SB, 6-28-2019 @ Vail
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 110 020 0 4 – 9 – x
Ar-We-Va 001 000 2 3 – 6 – x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 1-4, 1 RS; Brianna Baker 3-4, 1 RBI; Jayde Clark 1-4; Amanda Heitman 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 1-3; Jamie Plowman 1-2, 1 RS; Ana Vazquez 1-1, 1 RS.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 7 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K;
Tigers Record: (7-7 RVC), 10-11.
Woodbine’s Next Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 7-8, Regionals Begin, vs. Glidden-Ralston, @ Woodbine; 7-10, Quarterfinals, @ Newell-Fonda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.