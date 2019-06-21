Tigers earn RVC split
Wildcats trip up Tigers
Woodbine couldn’t string the hits together in a 11-3 setback to Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 17 in Woodbine.
Amanda Heitman led the Tigers with two hits, with Jayde Clark, Jordan Butrick, and Brianna Baker all adding RBIs.
SB, 6-17-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Gldn-Rlstn 004 223 0 11 – 15 – x
Woodbine 003 000 x 3 – 6 – x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Brianna Baker 1 RBI; Jayde Clark 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 1-2; Jordan Butrick 1 RBI; Amanda Heitman 2-4; Ana Vazquez 1-2, 1 RS;
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 7 IP, 15 H, 10 ER, 2 BB, 0 K;
Tigers Record: (3-5 RVC), 4-8.
Tigers rip Bulldogs
Woodbine knocked out 14 hits in a 13-3 Rolliing Valley Conference win at Boyer Valley on June 19 in Dow City.
Jayde Clark finished with three hits and five RBIs, while Brianna Baker and Alex Niedermyer added two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.
SB, 6-19-2019 @ Dow City
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 320 323 0 13 – 14 – x
Boyer Valley 001 110 0 3 – 3 – x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 4-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Brianna Baker 2-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Jayde Clark 3-3, 2 RS, 5 RBIs; Alex Niedermyer 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Shannon Hopkins 1-4, 1 RBI; Amanda Heitman 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 2 RS; Ana Vazquez 2-4, 2 RS.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K;
Tigers Record: (4-5 RVC), 5-8.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-22, @ Westwood Invite, Sloan; 6-24, @ West Harrison; 6-25, @ Whiting; 6-26, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior Night; 6-28, @ Ar-We-Va; 7-2, @ Lawton-Bronson
