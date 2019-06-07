Tigers top Lady Bulldogs for first RVC win

 

Tigers pound Lady Bulldogs

 

Woodbine scored early and often in a 14-4 Rolling Valley Conference win over Boyer Valley on May 31 in Woodbine.

Amanda Foster scored three runs, while Brianna Baker, Shannon Hopkins, Jordan Butrick, and Alexa Steinkuehler scored two runs apiece.

SB, 5-31-2019 @ Woodbine

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Byr Vly                        210 01                 4            5            x

Woodbine                    138 11                14            5            x

Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 3 RS; Brianna Baker 1-3, 2 RS, 3 RBIs; Jayde Clark 1-2, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 1-4, 1 RS, 2b; Shannon Hopkins 2 RS; Jamie Plowman 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jordan Butrick 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Ana Vazquez 1 RS.

Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz, Amanda Heitman (W).  

Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 1-1. 

Tigers battle at MV Invite

 

Woodbine finished with a 1-2 record at the Missouri Valley Invitational on June 1 in Missouri Valley.  The Tigers scored an 11-9 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for third place.

Jayde Clark finished with three hits, a double, a home run and four RBIs in the victory over the Yellow Jackets

SB, 6-1-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Missouri Valley Invite – Game 1

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Thms Jeff                    113 31                  9            10            x

Woodbine                   402 32                 11            12            x

Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-2, 3 RS; Brianna Baker 3-3, 3 RS, 2b; Jayde Clark 3-3, 2 RS, 2b, HR, 4 RBIs; Alex Niedermyer 1-4; Shannon Hopkins 1-1, 2 RS; Jordan Butrick 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI;  

Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W). 

Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-1. 

Game 2

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine                    230 4                   9            10            x

Msri. Vlly                     114 4                 10            2            x

Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 1-2, 2 RS; Jordan Butrick 2-2, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Jayde Clark 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 2-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Jamie Plowman 1-2; Amanda Heitman 1 RS; Ana Vazquez 1 RS;  

Wb Pitching: Amanda Heitman (L). 

Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-2. 

Game 3

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst Hrsn                    310 333               13            13            x

Woodbine                   404 000                8            9            x

Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 1-4, 1 RS; Briana Baker 1-4, 1 RS; Jayde Clark 2-3, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 1-3, 1 RS; Jordan Butrick 1-3, 2 RS, 2 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Amanda Heitman 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Sam Anderson 1 RBI;    

Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (L). 

Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-3. 

Woodbine’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, vs. West Harrison; 6-10, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-12, @ Exira/EHK; 6-13, vs. East Mills; 6-15, @ AHSTW Invite, 9 a.m, Avoca.  

