Tigers top Lady Bulldogs for first RVC win
Tigers pound Lady Bulldogs
Woodbine scored early and often in a 14-4 Rolling Valley Conference win over Boyer Valley on May 31 in Woodbine.
Amanda Foster scored three runs, while Brianna Baker, Shannon Hopkins, Jordan Butrick, and Alexa Steinkuehler scored two runs apiece.
SB, 5-31-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Byr Vly 210 01 4 5 x
Woodbine 138 11 14 5 x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 3 RS; Brianna Baker 1-3, 2 RS, 3 RBIs; Jayde Clark 1-2, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 1-4, 1 RS, 2b; Shannon Hopkins 2 RS; Jamie Plowman 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jordan Butrick 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Ana Vazquez 1 RS.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz, Amanda Heitman (W).
Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 1-1.
Tigers battle at MV Invite
Woodbine finished with a 1-2 record at the Missouri Valley Invitational on June 1 in Missouri Valley. The Tigers scored an 11-9 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for third place.
Jayde Clark finished with three hits, a double, a home run and four RBIs in the victory over the Yellow Jackets
SB, 6-1-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley Invite – Game 1
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Thms Jeff 113 31 9 10 x
Woodbine 402 32 11 12 x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-2, 3 RS; Brianna Baker 3-3, 3 RS, 2b; Jayde Clark 3-3, 2 RS, 2b, HR, 4 RBIs; Alex Niedermyer 1-4; Shannon Hopkins 1-1, 2 RS; Jordan Butrick 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI;
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W).
Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-1.
Game 2
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 230 4 9 10 x
Msri. Vlly 114 4 10 2 x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 1-2, 2 RS; Jordan Butrick 2-2, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Jayde Clark 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 2-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Jamie Plowman 1-2; Amanda Heitman 1 RS; Ana Vazquez 1 RS;
Wb Pitching: Amanda Heitman (L).
Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-2.
Game 3
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Wst Hrsn 310 333 13 13 x
Woodbine 404 000 8 9 x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 1-4, 1 RS; Briana Baker 1-4, 1 RS; Jayde Clark 2-3, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Alex Niedermyer 1-3, 1 RS; Jordan Butrick 1-3, 2 RS, 2 RBI; Shannon Hopkins 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Amanda Heitman 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Sam Anderson 1 RBI;
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (L).
Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-3.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, vs. West Harrison; 6-10, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-12, @ Exira/EHK; 6-13, vs. East Mills; 6-15, @ AHSTW Invite, 9 a.m, Avoca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.