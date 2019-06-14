Tigers plate third win of season
Hawkeyes top Tigers
Woodbine allowed 10 hits in a 15-0 loss to West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 5 in Woodbine.
SB, 6-5-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 375 xxx x 15 – 10 – x
Woodbine 000 xxx x 0 – 0 – x
Wb Hitting: None.
Wb Pitching: Amanda Heitman (l) – 1.3 IP, 0 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Sierra Lantz – 1.6 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Tigers Record: (1-2 RVC), 2-5.
Crusaders edge Tigers
Coon Rapids-Bayard took a 6-4 win over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 7 at Coon Rapids.
The Tigers finished with five hits. Alexa Steinkuehler finished with a double and two RBIs, while Jayde Clark blasted a two-run home run.
SB, 6-7-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 000 220 0 4 – 5 – x
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 101 103 x 6 – 6 – x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 1-4; Jamie Plowman 1-3, 1 RS; Jayde Clark 1-4, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIS; Jordan Butrick 1 RS; Shannon Hopkins 1-3, 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Tigers Record: (1-3 RVC), 2-6.
Tigers nip Rockets
Woodbine snapped a five-game losing skid with an 8-7 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 10 in Woodbine.
Amanda Foster delivered two hits and scored three runs, and Brianna Baker scored two runs and finished with two RBIs.
SB, 6-10-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Ar-We-Va 015 100 0 7 – 8 – x
Woodbine 042 020 x 8 – 4 – x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-3 3 RS; Brianna Baker 1-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Jayde Clark 1 RS; Jamie Plowman 1-3; Ana Vazquez 2 RS.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 7 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Tigers Record: (2-3 RVC), 3-6.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Exira/EHK; 6-13, vs. East Mills; 6-15, @ AHSTW Invite, 9 a.m, Avoca; 6-17, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 6-18, vs. CAM.
