Tigers plate third win of season

 

Hawkeyes top Tigers

Woodbine allowed 10 hits in a 15-0 loss to West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 5 in Woodbine.

SB, 6-5-2019 @ Woodbine

Score by Ings            123 456 7    R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                   375 xxx x     15 – 10 – x

Woodbine                   000 xxx x     0 – 0 – x

Wb Hitting: None.

Wb Pitching: Amanda Heitman (l) – 1.3 IP, 0 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Sierra Lantz – 1.6 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Tigers Record: (1-2 RVC), 2-5. 

Crusaders edge Tigers

Coon Rapids-Bayard took a 6-4 win over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 7 at Coon Rapids.

The Tigers finished with five hits.  Alexa Steinkuehler finished with a double and two RBIs, while Jayde Clark blasted a two-run home run.

SB, 6-7-2019 @ Coon Rapids

Score by Ings            123 456 7    R – H – E

Woodbine                   000 220 0     4 – 5 – x

Cn. Rpds-Byrd            101 103 x     6 – 6 – x

Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 1-4; Jamie Plowman 1-3, 1 RS; Jayde Clark 1-4, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIS; Jordan Butrick 1 RS; Shannon Hopkins 1-3, 1 RS; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.

Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K. 

Tigers Record: (1-3 RVC), 2-6. 

Tigers nip Rockets

Woodbine snapped a five-game losing skid with an 8-7 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 10 in Woodbine.

Amanda Foster delivered two hits and scored three runs, and Brianna Baker scored two runs and finished with two RBIs.

SB, 6-10-2019 @ Woodbine

Score by Ings            123 456 7    R – H – E

Ar-We-Va                   015 100 0     7 – 8 – x

Woodbine                  042 020 x     8 – 4 – x

Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-3 3 RS; Brianna Baker 1-2, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Jayde Clark 1 RS; Jamie Plowman 1-3; Ana Vazquez 2 RS. 

Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (W) – 7 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 2 K. 

Tigers Record: (2-3 RVC), 3-6. 

Woodbine’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Exira/EHK; 6-13, vs. East Mills; 6-15, @ AHSTW Invite, 9 a.m, Avoca; 6-17, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 6-18, vs. CAM.

