Spartans get past Tigers
Woodbine finished with five hits, but came up short in a 4-1 setback at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on June 12 in Kimballton.
Amanda Foster had two hits for the Tigers, and Brianna Baker added an RBI single in the third inning.
SB, 6-12-2019 @ Kimballton
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 001 000 0 1 – 5 – x
Exira/EHK 000 013 x 4 – 4 – x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 2-4, 1 RS; Brianna Baker 1-4, 1 RBI; Jayde Clark 1-3; Shannon Hopkins 1-3.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 7 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.
Tigers Record: (3-4 RVC), 4-7.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-19, @ Boyer Valley; 6-22, @ Westwood Invite, Sloan; 6-24, @ West Harrison; 6-25, @ Whiting; 6-26, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior Night; 6-28, @ Ar-We-Va.
