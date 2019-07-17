Rockets stun Hawkeyes in opener
Ar-We-Va scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to top West Harrison, 5-4, in the first round of the Class 1A Regional Tournament on July 10 in Mondamin.
West Harrision finished with seven hits on the night, but they also left nine runners stranded on base. Emily McIntosh finished with three hits and an RBI. Cheyanne Rife added two hits, a double and two RBIs.
Three seniors, Cheyanne Rife, Sydney Sherer and Lydia Gilgen, played their final high school game in a Hawkeyes jersey.
The Hawkeyes school-record breaking summer campaign is complete at 25-4, as this was their fourth straight winning season. West Harrison finished the year as the 12th rated team in Class 1A in the final state-ratings released earlier this week.
Class 1A Regionals - Quarterfinals
SB, 7-10-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Ar-We-Va 000 210 2 5 – 12 – x
Wst. Hrsn 001 300 x 4 – 7 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Haley Koch 1-4; Emily McIntosh 3-4, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS; Kali Peasley 1 RS, 1 RBI.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 7 IP, 12 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (14-0 RVC), 25-4.
