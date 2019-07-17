Raiders blank Panthers
Logan-Magnolia managed three hits in a 4-0 loss at Mount Ayr on July 10 in the Class 2A Regional Tournament.
Lo-Ma’s Reanna Rife allowed just two earned runs and one walk while striking out five in the loss.
The loss ends the season for two Panthers seniors, as Gracie Maguire and Alexis Christians capped their high school careers.
Lo-Ma finished the season at 11-14
Class 2A Regionals – Quarterfinals
SB, 7-10-2019 @ Mount Ayr
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 000 0 0 – 3 – x
Mount Ayr 001 102 x 4 – 5 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Reanna Rife 1-3; Macanna Guritz 1-3; Megan Dunn 1-3.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 12 K.
Panthers Record: (9-5 WIC), 11-14.
