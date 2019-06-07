2019 Diamond Notes: Tigers Softball
Submitted by the high school coaches
Team: Woodbine Tigers
Coaches: Head Coach Greg Kolpin, Assistant Coach Tim Marshall.
Seniors: 2 – Brianna Baker, Jayde Clark
Number of Players (8-12): 13
Top Returning Players (Name, Positions): Jayde Clark, outfield; Brianna Baker, outfield; Alex Niedermyer, outfield; Jordan Butrick, infield.
Promising Newcomers (Name, Positions): Amanda Foster, infield; Jamie Plowman, catcher; Shannon Hopkins, first base; Ana Vasquez, outfield; Sierra Lantz, pitcher; Alexa Steinkuehler, infield.
Rolling Valley Conference outlook – Who are some of the leading contenders and where do you see your team fitting in?
Glidden-Ralston and West Harrison should be among the top two in our league this summer, as both are very solid clubs. We hope to be around the .500 mark by the end of the season, as we have a goal of being in the top half.
What type of progress have you seen over the first half of the season, and what do you need to improve upon as the team heads into the second half?
With the inclimate weather, we only have a handful of games in. We are young in several positions, and we hope to take big strides this season. For us to get where we want and need to be, we need to be more consistent on defense if we want to compete with the top-caliber teams.
What are your thoughts on the remaining parts of the season, and what will be the keys to success?
If we can translate the improvements we’ve seen in practice to game nights, I like our chances. We need to get more consistent defensively, plus work on timely hitting throughout the line-up. We have potential to be very competitive by the end of the season, but we need to find a way to put a complete seven inning game together.
2019 Record, thru June 5, 2019: 2-5
2018 Regular Season Record: 3-18.
2019 Tigers Softball Roster
Number Name Grade
1 Josie Niedermyer 8th
2 Brianna Baker Sr.
3 Alex Niedermyer Jr.
4 Ana Vazquez Soph.
5 Alexa Steinkuehler Soph.
6 Shannon Hopkins Soph.
7 Amanda Foster Soph.
11 Jayde Clark Sr.
12 Jordan Butrick Soph.
13 Amanda Heitman Soph.
15 Sierra Lantz 8th
16 Jamie Plowman Soph.
17 Sam Anderson Fr.
REMAINING SCHEDULE
2019 Woodbine Tigers High School Softball
Date Opponent, Site
6-10 vs. *Ar-We-Va
6-12 @ *Exira/EHK (5 p.m.)
6-13 vs. East Mills
6-15 @ AHSTW Invite, 9 a.m.
6-17 vs. *Glidden-Ralston
6-18 vs. *C-A-M (V DH)
6-19 @ *Boyer Valley
6-24 @ *West Harrison
6-25 @ Whiting
6-26 vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior Night
6-28 @ *Ar-We-Va
7-8 Regional Tournaments Begin
7-22 State Softball Tournament, Fort Dodge
Coaches: Greg Kolpin, Tim Marshall
JV games begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity
*Rolling Valley Conference games
Home Games in Bold.
Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates
