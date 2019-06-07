WBHSSBTm.jpg
Members of the 2019 Woodbine Tigers softball team include in the front row, from left, Alex Niedermyer, Ana Vazquez, Jayde Clark, Brianna Baker, Josie Niedermyer, Amanda Foster. Back row, Coach Tim Marshall, Shannon Hopkins, Alexis Steinkuehler, Amanda Heitman, Sierra Lantz, Jordan Butrick, Jamie Plowman, Sam Andersen, Coach Greg Kolpin.

 photo courtesy: Chelle's Creative Photography Woodbine

2019 Diamond Notes: Tigers Softball

Submitted by the high school coaches

Team: Woodbine Tigers

Coaches: Head Coach Greg Kolpin, Assistant Coach Tim Marshall.

Seniors: 2 – Brianna Baker, Jayde Clark

Number of Players (8-12): 13

Top Returning Players (Name, Positions): Jayde Clark, outfield; Brianna Baker, outfield; Alex Niedermyer, outfield; Jordan Butrick, infield.

Promising Newcomers (Name, Positions): Amanda Foster, infield; Jamie Plowman, catcher; Shannon Hopkins, first base; Ana Vasquez, outfield; Sierra Lantz, pitcher; Alexa Steinkuehler, infield. 

Rolling Valley Conference outlook – Who are some of the leading contenders and where do you see your team fitting in? 

Glidden-Ralston and West Harrison should be among the top two in our league this summer, as both are very solid clubs. We hope to be around the .500 mark by the end of the season, as we have a goal of being in the top half.

What type of progress have you seen over the first half of the season, and what do you need to improve upon as the team heads into the second half?

With the inclimate weather, we only have a handful of games in.  We are young in several positions, and we hope to take big strides this season. For us to get where we want and need to be, we need to be more consistent on defense if we want to compete with the top-caliber teams.

What are your thoughts on the remaining parts of the season, and what will be the keys to success?

 

If we can translate the improvements we’ve seen in practice to game nights, I like our chances. We need to get more consistent defensively, plus work on timely hitting throughout the line-up.  We have potential to be very competitive by the end of the season, but we need to find a way to put a complete seven inning game together. 

2019 Record, thru June 5, 2019: 2-5

2018 Regular Season Record: 3-18.

2019 Tigers Softball Roster

Number            Name            Grade

1            Josie Niedermyer            8th

2            Brianna Baker            Sr.

3            Alex Niedermyer            Jr.

4            Ana Vazquez            Soph.

5            Alexa Steinkuehler            Soph.

6            Shannon Hopkins            Soph.

7            Amanda Foster            Soph.

11            Jayde Clark            Sr.

12            Jordan Butrick            Soph.

13            Amanda Heitman            Soph.

15            Sierra Lantz            8th

16            Jamie Plowman            Soph.

17            Sam Anderson            Fr.

REMAINING SCHEDULE

2019 Woodbine Tigers High School Softball

Date            Opponent, Site

6-10            vs. *Ar-We-Va

6-12            @ *Exira/EHK (5 p.m.)

6-13            vs. East Mills

6-15            @ AHSTW Invite, 9 a.m.

6-17            vs. *Glidden-Ralston

6-18            vs. *C-A-M (V DH)

6-19            @ *Boyer Valley

6-24            @ *West Harrison

6-25            @ Whiting

6-26            vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior Night

6-28            @ *Ar-We-Va

7-8            Regional Tournaments Begin

7-22            State Softball Tournament, Fort Dodge

 

Coaches: Greg Kolpin, Tim Marshall

JV games begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by varsity

*Rolling Valley Conference games

Home Games in Bold.

Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates

