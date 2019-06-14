Panthers win two of three
Fifth inning sends Panthers past Lady Reds
Logan-Magnolia edged Missouri Valley, 8-5, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 5 in Logan.
Erikah Rife finished with three hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Reanna Rife and Megan Dunn added two hits apiece.
SB, 6-5-2019 @ Logan
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 000 113 0 5 – 5 – x
Lo-Ma 101 060 x 8 – 11 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 3-4, 3 RS, 2b; Ashlyn Doiel 1-4, 1 RS, 3b; Reanna Rife 2-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Megan Dunn 2-3; Kattie Troxel 1-3, 1 RS, Alexis Christians 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Ashley Christians 1-3, 1 RBI; Greylan Hornbeck 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 9 BB, 5 K.
Panthers Record: (4-1 WIC), 5-3.
Panthers edge Lady Bulldogs
Logan-Magnolia plated single runs in the first three innings and held on for a 3-1 win over Riverside on June 6 at Oakland.
Ashlyn Doiel had three hits and an RBI. Alexis Christians, Macanna Guritz, Reanna Rife and Erika Rife finished with two hits apiece.
SB, 6-6-2019 @ Oakland
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 111 000 0 3 – 13 – x
Riverside 100 000 0 1 – 7 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 2-4; Ashlyn Doiel 3-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Reanna Rife 2-4, 2b; Megan Dunn 1-4, 1 RBI; Macanna Guritz 2-3, 1 RS; Kattie Troxel 1-2; Alexis Christians 2-2, 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
Panthers Record: (5-1 WIC), 6-3.
Cardinals top Panthers
Treynor pulled away for an 11-1 win over Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play at Logan on June 7.
Erika Rife finished with two hits and an RBI for the Panthers. Alexis Christians added two hits and a run scored.
SB, 6-7-2019 @ Logan
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Treynor 300 020 6 11 – 12 – x
Lo-Ma 000 010 x 1 – 6 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 2-3, 1 RBI; Reanna Rife 1-3; Megan Dunn 1-3; Alexis Christians 2-3, 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 7 IP, 12 H, 9 ER, 3 BB, 8 K.
Panthers Record: (5-2 WIC), 6-4.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-13, @ Missouri Valley; 6-14, @ IKM-Manning; 6-17, vs. Audubon; 6-18, @ AHSTW; 6-20, vs. Tri-Center.
