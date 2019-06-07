Guritz leads Panthers to three straight wins
Lo-Ma tops Abe Lincoln
Logan-Magnolia posted a 5-1 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in their home opener on May 29 in Logan.
McCanna Guritz slammed her first high school home run, and Reanna Rife added a triple.
SB, 5-29-2019 @ Logan
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R H E
CB AL 000 100 0 1 2 x
Lo-Ma 200 111 x 5 11 x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Ashlyn Doiel 1-3, 1 RS; Reanna Rife 2-4, 1 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Megan Dunn 1 RBI; Gracie Fuller 1-2, 1 RBI; Macanna Guritz 1-3, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Alexis Christians 1-3, 1 RS; Ashley Christians 2-3; Kattie Troxel 1-3, 1 RBI; Samantha Yoder 1-3.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 K.
Panthers Record: (0-1 WIC), 1-3.
First inning lifts Panthers past Wolves
Logan-Magnolia scored five runs in the first inning on their way to an 8-1 Western Iowa Conference win over IKM-Manning on May 30 in Logan.
Macanna Guritz finished with two hits, a double and three RBIs for the Panthers. Alexis Christians laced a triple and added two RBIs.
Panther ace Reanna Rife finished the night allowing four hits and and one earned run while striking out 13 Wolves.
SB, 5-30-2019 @ Logan
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R H E
IKM-Man 000 000 1 1 4 x
Lo-Ma 500 030 x 8 8 x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 3-4, 1 RS; Ashlyn Doiel 1 RS; Reanna Rife 2-3, 2 RS, 2b; Macanna Guritz 2-3, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Kattie Troxel 1 RS; Alexis Christians 1-3, 1 RS, 3b, 2 RBIs; Ashley Christians 1 RBI; Amelia Evans 1 RBI; Greylan Hornbeck 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K.
Panthers Record: (1-1 WIC), 2-3.
Panthers top Wheelers
Logan-Magnolia used a big second inning to secure a 10-2 win over Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on May 31 in Audubon.
SB, 5-31-2019 @ Audubon
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 063 100 0 10 x x
Audubon 100 001 x 2 x x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Not available.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Not available.
Panthers Record: (2-1 WIC), 3-3.
