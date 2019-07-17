Early scores lift Panthers to 11th win
Lady Vikes clip Panthers
Logan-Magnolia came up one run short in their regular season finale, falling 4-3 to AHSTW on July 1 in Avoca.
Erikah Rife and Ashlyn Doiel finished with two hits apiece for the Panthers. Reanna Rife and Megan Dunn each had one hit and one RBI.
SB, 7-1-2019 @ Avoca
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 003 0 3 – 10 – x
AHSTW 100 001 1 4 – 8 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 2-4, 1 RS; Ashlyn Doiel 2-4, 1 RS; Reanna Rife 1-4, 1 RBI; Megan Dunn 1-3, 1 RBI; Alexis Christians 1-3, 1 RS; Macanna Guritz 1-3; Kattie Troxel 2-3, 1 RBI.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 7 IP, 8 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 11 K.
Panthers Record: (9-5 WIC), 10-13.
Lo-Ma tops Clarinda in Regional Opener
Logan-Magnolia topped Clarinda, 9-2, in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament on July 8 in Logan. The Panthers scored seven runs in the first three innings to secure the victory.
Kattie Troxel finished with two hits, including a double. Alexis Christians added a double and two runs scored. Samantha Yoder scored two runs.
Reanna Rife allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out 14 Cardinal batters.
Class 2A Regionals – First Round
SB, 7-8-2019 @ Logan
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Clarinda 000 010 1 2 – 2 – x
Lo-Ma 304 020 x 9 – 9 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erika Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Ashlyn Doiel 1-3, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Reanna Rife 1 RBI; Megan Dunn 1-4; Alexis Christians 1-4, 2 RS, 2b; Kattie Troxel 2-4, 1 RS, 2b; Ashley Christians 1-4, 1 RS; Samantha Yoder 1-3, 2 RS; Greylan Hornbeck 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 14 K.
Panthers Record: (9-5 WIC), 11-13.
Lo-Ma’s Next Game: 7-8, Regional Softball, Quarterfinals, @ Mount Ayr, 7 p.m.
