Warriors edge Panthers
Logan-Magnolia finished with six hits, but came up short in a 2-1 loss at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on June 11 at Sergeant Bluff.
Alexis Christians and Macanna Guritz both had doubles for the Panthers.
SB, 6-11-2019 @ Sergent Bluff
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 000 000 1 1 – 6 – x
Sgt. Blf-Ltn 002 000 x 2 – 2 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Ashyn Doiel 1-3; Reanna Rife 1-3; Gracie Fuller 1-3; Alexis Christians 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Macanna Guritz 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Ashley Christians 1-3.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K.
Panthers Record: (5-4 WIC), 6-7.
Panthers rally past Lady Reds
Logan-Magnolia plated the go-ahead runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 6-4 Western Iowa Conference win at Missouri Valley on June 13.
Ashlyn Doiel finished with a pair of doubles, and Reanna Rife added two RBIs.
SB, 6-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 102 003 0 6 – 10 – x
Mo. Valley 200 011 x 4 – 7 – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Ashlyn Doiel 3-4, 2 RS, 2 2b; Reanna Rife 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kattie Troxel 1-3; Macanna Guritz 2-3; Ashley Christians 1 RS; Amelia Evans 1 RBI; Samantha Yoder 1-3, 2 RBIs; Kali Collins 1 RS; Greylan Hornbeck 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 13 K.
Panthers Record: (6-4 WIC), 7-7.
Panthers hold off Wolves
Logan-Magnolia scored an 8-7 win over IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference play on June 14 at Irwin.
SB, 6-14-2019 @ Irwin
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 210 203 0 8 – x – x
IKM-Man 100 024 0 7 – x – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Not available.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Not available
Panthers Record: (7-4 WIC), 8-7.
Lo-Ma drops two
Logan-Magnolia dropped a pair of decisions at the Monarch Invitational on June 15 in Denison.
Monarch Invitational
SB, 6-15-2019 @ Denison
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Sgt. Bluff-Ltn 000 006 2 8 – x – x
Lo-Ma 010 020 0 3 – x – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Not available.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Not available
Panthers Record: (7-4 WIC), 8-8.
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 311 101 0 7 – x – x
SC North 004 360 x 13 – x – x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Not available.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Not available
Panthers Record: (7-4 WIC), 8-9.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-20, vs. Tri-Center; 6-21, vs. Riverside; 6-25, WIC Tournament, first round; 6-27, WIC Championship, Logan; 7-2, vs. Harlan, Senior Night.
