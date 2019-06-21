LMSB.jpg
Buy Now

Logan-Magnolia's Ashlyn Doiel races around the basepaths in recent Western Iowa Conference play.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Panthers drop two at Monarch Invite

 

Warriors edge Panthers

 

Logan-Magnolia finished with six hits, but came up short in a 2-1 loss at Sergeant Bluff-Luton on June 11 at Sergeant Bluff.

Alexis Christians and Macanna Guritz both had doubles for the Panthers.

SB, 6-11-2019 @ Sergent Bluff

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Lo-Ma                     000 000 1      1 – 6 – x

Sgt. Blf-Ltn             002 000 x      2 – 2 – x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Ashyn Doiel 1-3; Reanna Rife 1-3; Gracie Fuller 1-3; Alexis Christians 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Macanna Guritz 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Ashley Christians 1-3.

Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 K.  

Panthers Record: (5-4 WIC), 6-7.

 

 

Panthers rally past Lady Reds

 

Logan-Magnolia plated the go-ahead runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 6-4 Western Iowa Conference win at Missouri Valley on June 13.

Ashlyn Doiel finished with a pair of doubles, and Reanna Rife added two RBIs.

 

SB, 6-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Lo-Ma                     102 003 0     6 – 10 – x

Mo. Valley               200 011 x     4 – 7 – x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Ashlyn Doiel 3-4, 2 RS, 2 2b; Reanna Rife 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kattie Troxel 1-3; Macanna Guritz 2-3; Ashley Christians 1 RS; Amelia Evans 1 RBI; Samantha Yoder 1-3, 2 RBIs; Kali Collins 1 RS; Greylan Hornbeck 1 RS.

Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 13 K. 

Panthers Record: (6-4 WIC), 7-7.

 

Panthers hold off Wolves

 

Logan-Magnolia scored an 8-7 win over IKM-Manning in Western Iowa Conference play on June 14 at Irwin.

SB, 6-14-2019 @ Irwin

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Lo-Ma                    210 203 0    8 – x – x

IKM-Man                100 024 0    7 – x – x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Not available. 

Lo-Ma Pitching: Not available

Panthers Record: (7-4 WIC), 8-7.

 

 

Lo-Ma drops two

Logan-Magnolia dropped a pair of decisions at the Monarch Invitational on June 15 in Denison.

Monarch Invitational

SB, 6-15-2019 @ Denison

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Sgt. Bluff-Ltn            000 006 2      8 – x – x

Lo-Ma                      010 020 0      3 – x – x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Not available. 

Lo-Ma Pitching: Not available

Panthers Record: (7-4 WIC), 8-8.

 

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Lo-Ma                     311 101 0            7 – x – x

SC North                 004 360 x     13 – x – x

Lo-Ma Hitting: Not available. 

Lo-Ma Pitching: Not available

Panthers Record: (7-4 WIC), 8-9.

 

 

Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-20, vs. Tri-Center; 6-21, vs. Riverside; 6-25, WIC Tournament, first round; 6-27, WIC Championship, Logan; 7-2, vs. Harlan, Senior Night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.