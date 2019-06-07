Panthers blast Trojans
Logan-Magnolia took advantage of 10 Trojan walks to post a 21-2 win at Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday.
Alexis and Ashley Christians had two hits each and scored three runs apiece. Alexis added a double and five RBIs, while Ashley added two doubles and four RBIs.
SB, 6-4-2019 @ Tri-Center
Scr. By Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 759 21 8 x
Tri-Center 200 2 5 x
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 2-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Ashlyn Doiel 1-2, 2 RS; Reanna Rife 1 rS, 1 RBI; Macanna Guritz 1-2; Kattie Troxel, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Alexis Christians 2-3, 3 RS, 2b, 5 RBIs; Ashley Christians 2-2, 3 RS, 2 2b, 4 RBIs; Amelia Evans 2 RS; Samantha Yoder 2 RS; Kali Collins 1 RS; Karsten Bruns 1 RS; Greylan Hornbeck 2 RS;
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (W) – 3 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
Panthers Record: (3-1 WIC), 4-3.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-7, vs. Treynor; 6-10, @ Underwood; 6-11, @ Sgt. Bluf-Luton; 6-13, @ Missouri Valley; 6-14, @ IKM-Manning;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.