Mustangs stop Tigers

 

Newell-Fonda proved to be too much in a 15-0 win over Woodbine in the Class 1A Regional Tournament in Fonda on July 10.

Woodbine’s Sierra Lantz scattered 10 hits and allowed six walks in the loss.

The loss ends the careers for two Tigers seniors, Brianna Baker and Jayde Clark.

The Tigers, who finished with just three wins in 2018, capped the season with a 11-13 mark.

Class 1A Regional – Quarterfinals

SB, 7-10-2019 @ Fonda

Score by Ings            123 456 7       R – H – E

Woodbine                   000                    0 – 0 – x

Newell-Fonda              474                  15 – 10 – x

Wb Hitting: No hits.

Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 3 IP, 10 H, 9 ER, 6 BB, 2 K; 

Tigers Record: (7-7 RVC), 11-13. 

 

 

