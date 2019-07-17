Mustangs stop Tigers
Newell-Fonda proved to be too much in a 15-0 win over Woodbine in the Class 1A Regional Tournament in Fonda on July 10.
Woodbine’s Sierra Lantz scattered 10 hits and allowed six walks in the loss.
The loss ends the careers for two Tigers seniors, Brianna Baker and Jayde Clark.
The Tigers, who finished with just three wins in 2018, capped the season with a 11-13 mark.
Class 1A Regional – Quarterfinals
SB, 7-10-2019 @ Fonda
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Woodbine 000 0 – 0 – x
Newell-Fonda 474 15 – 10 – x
Wb Hitting: No hits.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 3 IP, 10 H, 9 ER, 6 BB, 2 K;
Tigers Record: (7-7 RVC), 11-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.