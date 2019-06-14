Eagles sweep Panthers
Underwood took both ends of the Western Iowa Conference double-header, topping Logan-Magnolia 5-3 and 7-2 at Underwood on June 10.
In the 5-3 loss, Reanna Rife, had two hits and an RBI. Megan Dunn and Macanna Guritz each added a double.
In a 7-2 loss, Ashlyn Doiel finished with two hits, while Reanna Rife added a double.
SB, 6-10-2019 @ Underwood
Game 1: Logan-Magnolia 3 Underwood 5
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 1 RS; Reanna Rife 2-3, 1 RBI; Megan Dunn 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Macanna Guritz 1-3, 2b; Kattie Troxel 1-3, 1 RBI; Alexis Christians 1-3; Greylan Hornbeck 1 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 1.3 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 K; Amelia Evans – 4.6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Panthers Record: (5-3 WIC), 6-5.
Game 2: Logan-Magnolia 2 Underwood 7
Lo-Ma Hitting: Erikah Rife 2-4, 1 RS; Ashlyn Doiel 2-3, 1 RS; Reanna Rife 1-3, 2b; Megan Dunn 1-3, 1 RBI; Kattie Troxel 1-3.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Reanna Rife (l) – 7 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.
Panthers Record: (5-4 WIC), 6-6.
Lo-Ma’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-14, @ IKM-Manning; 6-17, vs. Audubon; 6-18, @ AHSTW; 6-20, vs. Tri-Center; 6-21, vs. Riverside.
