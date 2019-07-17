MVSB.jpg
Missouri Valley's Maddy Lager applies a late tag on the AHSTW base runner during Wednesday night's Class 2A Regional Tournament game in Avoca. The Lady Reds finished the season at 14-16.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lady Vikes hold off Lady Reds

 

Missouri Valley put the pressure on late, but came up short in a 3-2 loss at AHSTW in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament on July 10 in Avoca.

Ashlyn Cook finished with one hit and a run scored, while Julia Janssen added a double and an RBI. Payton Hilts also added a hit and a RBI.

The loss ends the careers for two Lady Reds seniors, McKenna Clausen and Carter Crispin.

Missouri Valley finished the season at 14-16.

Class 2A Regionals - Quarterfinals

SB, 7-10-2019 @ Avoca

Scr by Ings         123 456 7     R – H – E

Mo. Valley            000 002 0     2 – 3 – x

AHSTW               101 010 x     3 – 4 – x

MV Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-3, 1 RS; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS; Julia Janssen 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Payton Hilts 1-3, 1 RBI;

MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Lady Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 14-16.

 

