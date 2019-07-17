Lady Vikes hold off Lady Reds
Missouri Valley put the pressure on late, but came up short in a 3-2 loss at AHSTW in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament on July 10 in Avoca.
Ashlyn Cook finished with one hit and a run scored, while Julia Janssen added a double and an RBI. Payton Hilts also added a hit and a RBI.
The loss ends the careers for two Lady Reds seniors, McKenna Clausen and Carter Crispin.
Missouri Valley finished the season at 14-16.
Class 2A Regionals - Quarterfinals
SB, 7-10-2019 @ Avoca
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 000 002 0 2 – 3 – x
AHSTW 101 010 x 3 – 4 – x
MV Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-3, 1 RS; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS; Julia Janssen 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Payton Hilts 1-3, 1 RBI;
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Lady Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 14-16.
(0) comments
