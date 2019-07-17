MVSB2.jpg
Missouri Valley's Carter Crispin (3) slides in safely ahead of the tag in the Western Iowa Conference home finale on June 28 in Missouri Valley.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lady Reds win home finale

 

Missouri Valley chalked up their 13th win of the season with a 13-1 victory over Tri-Center in three innings in Western Iowa Conference play on June 28 in Missouri Valley.

Maddy Lager finished with two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Reds. Ashlyn Cook added a double and three RBIs.

This was the final home appearance for Lady Reds seniors Abby Olson, McKenna Clausen and Carter Crispin.

SB, 6-28-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Tri-Center               100                 1 – 2 - x

Mo. Valley               076                13 – 6 – x

MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1 RS; Ashlyn Cook 1-3, 2 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Julia Janssen 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 2 RS; Payton Hilts 1 RS; Maya Contreraz 1 RS; McKenna Clausen 1 RBI; Emma Jimmerson 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lauren Austin 1-1, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Maddy Lager 2-3, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Abby Harrison 1-1, 2 RS.

MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Lady Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 13-14.

MV’s Next Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 7-3, @ River Valley; 7-5, @ West Monona; 7-10, Regional Tournament, first round, 7 p.m., @ Avoca

