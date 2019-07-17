Lady Reds win home finale
Missouri Valley chalked up their 13th win of the season with a 13-1 victory over Tri-Center in three innings in Western Iowa Conference play on June 28 in Missouri Valley.
Maddy Lager finished with two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Reds. Ashlyn Cook added a double and three RBIs.
This was the final home appearance for Lady Reds seniors Abby Olson, McKenna Clausen and Carter Crispin.
SB, 6-28-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Tri-Center 100 1 – 2 - x
Mo. Valley 076 13 – 6 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1 RS; Ashlyn Cook 1-3, 2 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Julia Janssen 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 2 RS; Payton Hilts 1 RS; Maya Contreraz 1 RS; McKenna Clausen 1 RBI; Emma Jimmerson 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lauren Austin 1-1, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Maddy Lager 2-3, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Abby Harrison 1-1, 2 RS.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Lady Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 13-14.
MV’s Next Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 7-3, @ River Valley; 7-5, @ West Monona; 7-10, Regional Tournament, first round, 7 p.m., @ Avoca
