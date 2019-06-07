Lady Reds win three of five

Lady Reds outlast Wheelers

Missouri Valley pounded out 14 hits in a 13-10 Western Iowa Conference win over Audubon on May 30 in Missouri Valley.

Julia Janssen finished the night with three hits and four RBIs, while Payton Hilts added three hits and five RBIs. Ashlyn Cook and Carter Crispin added two hits apiece.

SB, 5-30-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Scr by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Audubon                 150 220 0            10            10            x

Mo. Vly                   443 020 x            13            14            x

MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-3, 3 RS; Ashlyn Cook 2-4, 3 RS; Julia Janssen 3-3, 2b, 4 RBIs; Bailey Divelbess 3 RS; McKenna Clausen 1-4, 1 RBI; Emma Gute 2 RS; Payton Hilts 3-4, 1 RS, 2b, 5 RBIs; Lauren Austin 1-3, 1 RBI; Abby Harrison 1-4, 1 RS, 2b.  

MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 7 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 7 BB, 4 K.

Lady Reds Record: (2-0 WIC), 3-1.

Lady Vikes trip up Lady Reds

AHSTW plated an 8-2 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on May 31 in Avoca.

Julia Janssen and Carter Crispin finished with two hits apiece for the Lady Reds.

SB, 5-31-2019 @ Avoca

Scr by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Vly                  100 000 1            2            6            x

AHSTW                  301 310 x            8            14            x

MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-4, 2 RS; McKenna Clausen 1-4, 1 RBI; Julia Janssen 2-4; Lauren Austin 1-2.

MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (l) – 3 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Ashlyn Cook – 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.

Lady Reds Record: (2-1 WIC), 3-2.

Lady Reds post 2-1 record at MV Invitational

Missouri Valley finished with a 2-1 record at the Missouri Valley Invitational on June 1 in Missouri Valley. 

Missouri Valley posted a 10-9 win over Woodbine, and a 2-1 win over Thomas Jefferson for their fourth and fifth wins of the season.

Payton Hilts delivered the game-winning RBI double in the victory over Woodbine. Ashlyn Cook finished with seven strikeouts in the win over Thomas Jefferson.

SB, 6-1-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Missouri Valley Invitational

Game 1

Scr by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn                600 05            11            16            x

Mo. Vly                    001 10            2            4            x

MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1-2; Ashlyn Cook 1-3; Payton Hilts 1-3; Lauren Austin 1 RS; Maddy Lager 1-2.  

MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 16 H 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.

Lady Reds Record: (2-1 WIC), 3-3.

Game 2

Scr by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine                230 4                   9            7            x

Mo. Vly                    114 4                 10            2            x

MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1 RS; Lauren Austin 2 RS; McKenna Clausen 1-2, 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 2 RS; Ava Hilts 2 RS; Payton Hilts 1-2, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Emma Jimmerson 1 RS; Maddy Lager 1 RS, 1 RBI; Abby Olson 1 RBI.

MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 4  IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K;

Lady Reds Record: (2-1 WIC), 4-3.

Game 3

Scr by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Thms Jeff                000 000 1             1            4            x

Mo. Vly                   200 000 x             2            3            x

MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1 RS; Haley Bowman 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 1-3; Abby Olson 1-1; Abby Harrison 1-2.

MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (W) – 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

Lady Reds Record: (2-1 WIC), 5-3.

  

MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, @ Logan-Magnolia; 6-6, @ Treynor; 6-7, vs. Underwood; 6-10, vs. Westwood; 6-11, @ IKM-Manning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.