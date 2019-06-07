Lady Reds win three of five
Lady Reds outlast Wheelers
Missouri Valley pounded out 14 hits in a 13-10 Western Iowa Conference win over Audubon on May 30 in Missouri Valley.
Julia Janssen finished the night with three hits and four RBIs, while Payton Hilts added three hits and five RBIs. Ashlyn Cook and Carter Crispin added two hits apiece.
SB, 5-30-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Audubon 150 220 0 10 10 x
Mo. Vly 443 020 x 13 14 x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-3, 3 RS; Ashlyn Cook 2-4, 3 RS; Julia Janssen 3-3, 2b, 4 RBIs; Bailey Divelbess 3 RS; McKenna Clausen 1-4, 1 RBI; Emma Gute 2 RS; Payton Hilts 3-4, 1 RS, 2b, 5 RBIs; Lauren Austin 1-3, 1 RBI; Abby Harrison 1-4, 1 RS, 2b.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 7 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 7 BB, 4 K.
Lady Reds Record: (2-0 WIC), 3-1.
Lady Vikes trip up Lady Reds
AHSTW plated an 8-2 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on May 31 in Avoca.
Julia Janssen and Carter Crispin finished with two hits apiece for the Lady Reds.
SB, 5-31-2019 @ Avoca
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Vly 100 000 1 2 6 x
AHSTW 301 310 x 8 14 x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-4, 2 RS; McKenna Clausen 1-4, 1 RBI; Julia Janssen 2-4; Lauren Austin 1-2.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (l) – 3 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Ashlyn Cook – 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.
Lady Reds Record: (2-1 WIC), 3-2.
Lady Reds post 2-1 record at MV Invitational
Missouri Valley finished with a 2-1 record at the Missouri Valley Invitational on June 1 in Missouri Valley.
Missouri Valley posted a 10-9 win over Woodbine, and a 2-1 win over Thomas Jefferson for their fourth and fifth wins of the season.
Payton Hilts delivered the game-winning RBI double in the victory over Woodbine. Ashlyn Cook finished with seven strikeouts in the win over Thomas Jefferson.
SB, 6-1-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley Invitational
Game 1
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 600 05 11 16 x
Mo. Vly 001 10 2 4 x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1-2; Ashlyn Cook 1-3; Payton Hilts 1-3; Lauren Austin 1 RS; Maddy Lager 1-2.
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 16 H 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
Lady Reds Record: (2-1 WIC), 3-3.
Game 2
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 230 4 9 7 x
Mo. Vly 114 4 10 2 x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1 RS; Lauren Austin 2 RS; McKenna Clausen 1-2, 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 2 RS; Ava Hilts 2 RS; Payton Hilts 1-2, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Emma Jimmerson 1 RS; Maddy Lager 1 RS, 1 RBI; Abby Olson 1 RBI.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K;
Lady Reds Record: (2-1 WIC), 4-3.
Game 3
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Thms Jeff 000 000 1 1 4 x
Mo. Vly 200 000 x 2 3 x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1 RS; Haley Bowman 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 1-3; Abby Olson 1-1; Abby Harrison 1-2.
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (W) – 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
Lady Reds Record: (2-1 WIC), 5-3.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, @ Logan-Magnolia; 6-6, @ Treynor; 6-7, vs. Underwood; 6-10, vs. Westwood; 6-11, @ IKM-Manning.
