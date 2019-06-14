Lady Reds plate two straight wins
Lady Reds rally past Wolves
Missouri Valley unleashed a 12-hit attack to top IKM-Manning on June 11 in Irwin.
Payton Hilts finished with three hits and two RBIs. Mckenna Clausen added two doubles. Abby Harrison had a double, a triple and two RBIs, and Carter Crispin added two hits, a double and an RBI.
SB, 6-11-2019 @ Irwin
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 202 102 5 12 – 12 – x
IKM-Man 000 114 3 9 – 5 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Ashlyn Cook 2-5, 2 RS; Bailey Divelbess 2 RS; Julia Janssen 1-4; Payton Hilts 3-4, 2 RS; 2 RBIs; McKenna Clausen 2-4, 2 2b; Emma Gute 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lauren Austin 1 RS, 1 RBI; Abby Harrison 2-3, 2 RS, 2b, 3b, 2 RBIs.
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 5 BB, 8 K.
Lady Reds Record: (4-5 WIC), 7-8.
Lady Reds blast Knights
Missouri Valley started fast to score a 10-0 win over Fremont-Mills in non-conference play on June 12 at Tabor.
Emma Jimmerson finished with three hits, two runs scored, a double and two RBIs. Lauren Austin added two runs scored and two RBIs, and Maddy Lager added two hits and two RBIs.
Julia Janssen fired a no-hit shutout, striking out four Knights in the victory.
SB, 6-12-2019 @ Tabor
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 030 151 x 10 – 9 – x
Frmnt-Mills 000 000 x 0 – 0 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1-4; Abby Harrison 1 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Bowman 1 RS; Payton Hilts 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; McKenna Clausen 1-2, 1 RBI; Emma Jimmerson 3-4, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Lauren Austin 1-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Maddy Lager 2-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 6 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.
Lady Reds Record: (4-5 WIC), 8-8.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-14, @ Audubon; 6-15, @ Fillie Classic, Shenandoah; 6-17, vs. AHSTW; 6-18, @ Tri-Center, 6-20, vs. Riverside; 6-21, vs. Treynor, Senior Night.
