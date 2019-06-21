Lady Reds plate 10th win of season
Panthers slip past Lady Reds
Missouri Valley finished with five hits, but came up short in a 6-4 setback to Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play in Missouri Valley on June 13.
Ashlyn Cook finished with two hits and scored two runs for the Lady Reds.
SB, 6-13-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Lo-Ma 102 003 0 6 – 8 – x
Mo. Valley 200 011 x 4 – 5 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1 RS; Ashlyn Cook 2-4, 2 RS; McKenna Clausen 1-3, 2b; Emma Gute 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 1-3, 2 RBIs; Lauren Austin 1-2, 1 RBI.
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Julia Janssen – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Lady Reds Record: (4-6 WIC), 8-9.
Lady Reds blast Wheelers
Missouri Valley pounded out 22 hits in a 20-5 Western Iowa Conference win at Audubon on June 14.
Ashlyn Cook finished with four hits, including two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Julia Janssen added four hits and three RBIs, while Abby Harrison added three hits, a double and three RBIs.
SB, 6-14-2019 @ Audubon
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 301 062 8 20 – 22 – x
Audubon 000 041 0 5 – 5 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 3-6, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Ashlyn Cook 4-5, 4 RS, 2 2b, 3b, 2 RBIs; Julia Janssen 4-6, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Emma Gute 1 RS; Payton Hilts 2-6, 2 RS, 1 RBI; McKenna Clausen 3-5, 2b, 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 2 RS; Emma Jimmerson 2-5, 3 RS, 2 RBIs; Lauren Austin 1 RS; Maddy Lager 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Abby Olson 1-2, 2 RBIs; Abby Harrison 3-5, 2 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs;
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (W) – 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K; Julia Janssen – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Lady Reds Record: (5-6 WIC), 9-9.
Lady Reds go 1-2 at Fillie Classic
Missouri Valley picked up one win in three chances on June 15 at the Fillie Classic in Shenandoah.
The Lady Reds defeated Fremont-Mills, 9-5, for their 10th win of the season.
Fillie Classic
SB, 6-15-2019 @ Shenandoah
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 013 003 0 7 – 8 – x
Shenandoah 011 312 x 8 – 6 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-4, 1 RBI; Abby Harrison 1 RS; Haley Bowman 1 RS; Payton Hilts 1-3, 1 RS; Maddy Lager 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; McKenna Clausen 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Emma Gute 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 1-2, 2b, 1 RBI; Lauren Austin 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (l) – 5.3 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 6 BB, 3 K.
Lady Reds Record: (5-6 WIC), 9-10.
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 027 000 0 9 – 11 – x
Frmt-Mills 120 200 0 5 – 5 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1-2, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Julia Janssen 1-3; Haley Bowman 1 RS; Payton Hilts 2-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; McKenna Clausen 3-3, 2b; Emma Gute 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lauren Austin 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS; Abby Olson 2-3, 2 RBIs; Maddy Lager 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.
Lady Reds Record: (5-6 WIC), 10-10.
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 220 302 0 9 – 14 – x
Stanton 062 300 0 11 – 9 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 3-4, 3 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Abby Harrison 2-3, 3 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Julia Janssen 4-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Payton Hilts 1-4, 1 RS, 2b; McKenna Clausen 1-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Emma Jimmerson 1-4; Lauren Austin 1-4; Maddy Lager 1-3, 1 RS;
MV Pitching: Olivia Haynes (l) – 3.6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Julia Janssen – 1.3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Lady Reds Record: (5-6 WIC), 10-11.
Lady Vikes trip up Lady Reds
AHSTW picked up a 6-4 Western Iowa Conference win at Missouri Valley on June 17.
Ashlyn Cook finished with two hits, including a double and an RBI. Maddy Lager added a double and a triple. Abby Harrison had one hit and scored a run
SB, 6-17-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
AHSTW 140 010 0 6 – 5 – x
Mo. Valley 003 000 1 4 – 6 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1 RS; Ashlyn Cook 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Payton Hilts 1-2; McKenna Clausen 1 RBI; Maddy Lager 2-3, 1 RS, 2b, 3b; Abby Harrison 1-3, 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Julia Janssen – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Lady Reds Record: (5-7 WIC), 10-12.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-20, vs. Riverside; 6-21, vs. Treynor, Senior Night; 6-25, WIC Tournament, first round; 6-27, WIC Finals, Logan; 6-28, vs. Tri-Center; 7-3, @ River Valley; 7-5, @ West Monona
