Lady Reds double-up Trojans
Missouri Valley used a six run seventh inning to pull away from Tri-Center, 16-8, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 19 at Tri-Center.
Payton Hilts pounded two doubes, a triple and finished with three RBIs. Ashlyn Cook added three hits including a home run while adding three RBIs. Maddy Lager finished with four hits and two RBIs for the Lady Reds.
SB, 6-19-2019 @ Tri-Center
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 040 402 6 16 – 20 – x
Tri-Center 215 000 0 8 – 4 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-6, 2 rS, 2 RBIs; Ashlyn Cook 3-6, 3 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Julia Janssen 1-5; Emma Gute 1 RS; Payton Hilts 4-5, 4 RS, 2 2b, 3b, 3 RBIs; McKenna Clausen 2-4, 2 RBIs; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 2-4, 1 RS; Lauren Austin 1-2, 1 RS; Maddy Lager 4-5, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Abby Harrison 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K; Ashlyn Cook – 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.
Lady Reds Record: (6-7 WIC), 11-12.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-21, vs. Treynor, Senior Night; 6-25, WIC Tournament, first round; 6-27, WIC Finals, Logan; 6-28, vs. Tri-Center; 7-3, @ River Valley; 7-5, @ West Monona
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.