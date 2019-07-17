Lady Reds split final two games
Lady Reds hold off Wolverines
Missouri Valley picked up an 8-5 win over River Valley in non-conference play on July 3 in Correctionville.
Carter Crispin finished with two hits, a double and an RBI. Julia Janssen added two hits and two RBIs, while Payton Hilts slugged a triple and added an RBI.
SB, 7-3-2019 @ Correctionville
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 201 031 1 8 – 7 – x
River Valley 100 004 x 5 – 6 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-4, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Ashlyn Cook 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS; Julia Janssen 2-4, 2 RBIs; Payton Hilts 1-3, 2 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Abby Harrison 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (W) – 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Julia Janssen – 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.
Lady Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 14-14.
Spartans blank Lady Reds
Missouri Valley came up short in a 10-0 loss at West Monona on July 5 in Onawa.
Lauren Austin had the lone Lady Reds hit.
SB, 7-5-2019 @ Onawa
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 000 00 0 – 1 – x
West Monona 430 21 10 – 9 – x
MV Hitting: Lauren Austin 1-2.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (l) – 4.3 IP, 9 H, 9 ER, 5 BB, 1 K.
Lady Reds Record: (8-8 WIC), 14-15.
MV’s Next Games: 7-10, Regional Tournament, first round, 7 p.m., vs. AHSTW @ Avoca
