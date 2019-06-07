Lady Reds drop two WIC tilts
Lady Bulldogs top Lady Reds
Riverside scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to post a 3-2 win over Missouri Valley on Tuesday night in Oakland.
Julia Janssen had two hits, a double and an RBI. Payton Hilts added a double and an RBI.
SB, 6-4-2019 @ Oakland
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 010 001 0 2 3 x
Riverside 000 101 1 3 9 x
MV Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1 RS; Julia Janssen 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS; Payton Hilts 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI.
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.
Lady Reds Record: (2-2 WIC), 5-4.
Panthers slip past Lady Reds
Missouri Valley’s rally fell short in a 6-3 setback to Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on Wednesday night in Logan.
Emma Jimmerson finished with a double, while Julia Janssen and Lauren Austin both had RBIs.
SB, 6-5-2019 @ Logan
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 000 113 0 5 4 x
Lo-Ma 101 060 x 8 9 x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1-4; Ashlyn Cook 1-3; Julia Janssen 1 RBI; Emma Gute 1 RS; Emma Jimmerson 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Lauren Austin 1 RS, 1 RBI; Maddy Lager 1 RS;
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Lady Reds Record: (2-3 WIC), 5-5.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-7, vs. Underwood; 6-10, vs. Westwood; 6-11, @ IKM-Manning; 6-12, @ Fremont-Mills; 6-13, vs. Logan-Magnolia, 6-14, @ Audubon.
