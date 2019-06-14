Lady Reds battle Cardinals, Eagles
Cardinals slip past Lady Reds
Treynor knocked off Missouri Valley, 4-1, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 6 at Treynor.
Carter Crispin had the lone Lady Reds’ hit for the night.
SB, 6-6-2019 @ Treynor
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 000 100 0 1 – 1 – x
Treynor 020 020 x 4 – 5 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1-3, 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (l) – 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
Lady Reds Record: (2-4 WIC), 5-6.
Lady Reds gain split with Eagles
Missouri Valley gained a split of the double-header with Underwood on June 7 in Missouri Valley.
In a 7-4 loss to Underwood, Emma Jimmerson launched her first high school home run, while Ashlyn Cook and Carter Crispin finished with two hits apiece.
In a 5-3 win in the nightcap, McKenna Clausen and Ashlyn Cook each had two hits, while Payton Hilts added two RBIs.
SB, 6-7-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Game 1
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Mo. Valley 010 003 0 4 – 8 – x
Underwood 111 022 x 7 – 13 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-4; Ashlyn Cook 2-3; Julia Janssen 1-4; Payton Hilts 2 RS; Lauren Austin 1-3; Emma Jimmerson 1-2, 1 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Abby Harrison 1-2; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 13 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K;
Lady Reds Record: (2-5 WIC), 5-7.
Game 2
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Underwood 002 100 0 3 – 8 – x
Mo. Valley 100 130 x 5 – 7 – x
MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1-3, 1 RS; Ashlyn Cook 2-2, 3 RS, 2 2b; Julia Janssen 1-3; Payton Hilts 1-3, 2 RBIs; McKenna Clausen 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Maddy Lager 1 RS.
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Lady Reds Record: (3-5 WIC), 6-7.
Fast start lifts Rebels past Lady Reds
Westwood used a fast start for a 14-1 non-conference win at Missouri Valley on June 10.
Ashlyn Cook had a double, and Payton Hilts added an RBI for the Lady Reds.
SB, 6-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Scr by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Westwood 563 00x x 14 – 8 – x
Mo. Valley 100 00x x 1 – 2 – x
MV Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Payton Hilts 1-2, 1 RBI;
MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (l) – 3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 2 K.
Lady Reds Record: (3-5 WIC), 6-8.
MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Fremont-Mills; 6-13, vs. Logan-Magnolia, 6-14, @ Audubon; 6-15, @ Fillie Classic, Shenandoah; 6-17, vs. AHSTW; 6-18, @ Tri-Center.
