Missouri Valley's Emma Jimmerson, Ashlyn Cook (1) and Maddy Lager (4) are all smiles after coming off an inning-ending double play in Friday's Western Iowa Conference battle with Underwood.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lady Reds battle Cardinals, Eagles

 

Cardinals slip past Lady Reds

Treynor knocked off Missouri Valley, 4-1, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 6 at Treynor.

Carter Crispin had the lone Lady Reds’ hit for the night.

SB, 6-6-2019 @ Treynor

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Mo. Valley            000 100 0            1 – 1 – x

Treynor            020 020 x            4 – 5 – x

MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1-3, 1 RS.

MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (l) – 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

Lady Reds Record: (2-4 WIC), 5-6.

Lady Reds gain split with Eagles

Missouri Valley gained a split of the double-header with Underwood on June 7 in Missouri Valley.

In a 7-4 loss to Underwood, Emma Jimmerson launched her first high school home run, while Ashlyn Cook and Carter Crispin finished with two hits apiece.

In a 5-3 win in the nightcap, McKenna Clausen and Ashlyn Cook each had two hits, while Payton Hilts added two RBIs.

SB, 6-7-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Game 1

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Mo. Valley            010 003 0     4 – 8 – x

Underwood            111 022 x     7 – 13 – x

MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 2-4; Ashlyn Cook 2-3; Julia Janssen 1-4; Payton Hilts 2 RS; Lauren Austin 1-3; Emma Jimmerson 1-2, 1 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Abby Harrison 1-2; Bailey Divelbess 1 RS.

MV Pitching: Ashlyn Cook (l) – 6 IP, 13 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K;

Lady Reds Record: (2-5 WIC), 5-7.

Game 2

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Underwood            002 100 0     3 – 8 – x

Mo. Valley            100 130 x     5 – 7 – x

MV Hitting: Carter Crispin 1-3, 1 RS; Ashlyn Cook 2-2, 3 RS, 2 2b; Julia Janssen 1-3; Payton Hilts 1-3, 2 RBIs; McKenna Clausen 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Maddy Lager 1 RS.

MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (W) – 7 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Lady Reds Record: (3-5 WIC), 6-7.

Fast start lifts Rebels past Lady Reds

Westwood used a fast start for a 14-1 non-conference win at Missouri Valley on June 10.

Ashlyn Cook had a double, and Payton Hilts added an RBI for the Lady Reds.

SB, 6-10-2019 @ Missouri Valley

Scr by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Westwood            563 00x x     14 – 8 – x

Mo. Valley            100 00x x      1 – 2 – x

MV Hitting: Ashlyn Cook 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Payton Hilts 1-2, 1 RBI;

MV Pitching: Julia Janssen (l) – 3 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 6 BB, 2 K.

Lady Reds Record: (3-5 WIC), 6-8.

MV’s Next Five Games (JV/V, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Fremont-Mills; 6-13, vs. Logan-Magnolia, 6-14, @ Audubon; 6-15, @ Fillie Classic, Shenandoah; 6-17, vs. AHSTW; 6-18, @ Tri-Center.

