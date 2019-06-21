WH takes second at ACGC Invitational
Hawkeyes knock off Rebels
West Harrison plated four runs in the top of the seventh inning to record a 5-1 win over state-rated #9 Westwood in non-conference play at Sloan on June 13.
Emily McIntosh finished with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Hawkeyes. Lydia Gilgen and Katie Gore plated RBI singles for the Hawkeyes.
SB, 6-13-2019 @ Sloan
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 000 010 4 5 – 6 – x
Westwood 000 001 0 1 – 5 – x
WH Hitting: Katie Gore 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 1-4, 1 RS; Emily McIntosh 2-4, 2 2b, 2 RBIs; Sydney Sherer 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-2, 1 RS, 2b; Lydia Gilgen 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (6-0 RVC), 13-1.
Hawkeyes rally past Cougars
West Harrison pounded out 12 hits in a 13-6 win over Cumberland-Anita-Massena in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 14 in Mondamin.
Katie Gore finished with two hits and three RBIs, Sabrina Rife added two doubles and two RBIs, and Chloe Gilgen added two hits and two RBIs. Emily McIntosh added two hits and three RBIs.
SB, 6-14-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
C-A-M 222 000 0 6 – 8 – x
Wst. Hrsn 046 030 x 13 – 12 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1 RS; Katie Gore 2-4, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Haley Koch 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 2-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Sydney Sherer 1-4, 1 RS, Sabrina Rife 2-4, 1 RS, 2 2b, 2 RBIs; Haliegh Rife 1-1, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lydia Gilgen 1-4, 2 RS; Zoe Etter 1 RS;
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-0 RVC), 14-1.
WH wins two of three at ACGC Invite
West Harrison advanced to the finals of the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center Invitational on Saturday in Audubon. The Hawkeyes had won 14 straight games before the loss in the finals.
WH’s Emily McIntosh and Haley Koch were named to the All-Tournament team.
ACGC Invitational
SB, 6-15-2019 @ Audubon
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 200 110 0 4 – 10 – x
Panorama 000 201 0 3 – 12 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Katie Gore 1-4; Haley Koch 3-4, 1 RS; Emily McIntosh 1-4, 1 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 3-4 , 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 12 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-0 RVC), 15-1.
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
MVAOCOU 002 100 1 4 – 9 – x
Wst. Hrsn 130 020 x 6 – 9 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-3, 1 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 2-3, 2 RBIs; Katie Gore 1-3; Sabrina Rife 1-3, 1 RS; Haliegh Rife 1-1, 3b, 1 RBI; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS; Mia Johnson 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-0 RVC), 16-1.
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
ACGC 010 050 05 11 – 21 – x
Wst. Hrsn 120 110 10 6 – 10 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1-5, 3b, 2 RBIs; Katie Gore 1-4, 1 RS, 2b; Haley Koch 4-4, 2 RS, 2b, HR, 2 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 2-4; Chloe Gilgen 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 1-4, 1 RS, 3b; Haliegh Rife 1-4, 1 RBI; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 8 IP, 21 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (7-0 RVC), 16-2.
ACGC All-Tournament Team: Emily McIntosh, Haley Koch.
WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-19, @ Glidden-Ralston; 6-21, vs. Exira/EHK; 6-24, vs. Woodbine; 6-25, @ Sidney; 6-26, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-28, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard.
