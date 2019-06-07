Hawkeyes win back-to-back MV Invite titles
West Harrison won their second straight Missouri Valley Softball Invitational titles on June 1 in Missouri Valley.
The Hawkeyes posted three impressive victories, including a 11-2 win over Missouri Valley, a 10-0 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, and a 13-8 win over Woodbine. In the victory over Missouri Valley, WH’s Haliegh Rife launched her first career home run.
SB, 6-1-2019 @ Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley Invitational – Game 1
Score by Ings 123 456 78 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 600 05 11 17 x
Msri. Vlly 001 10 2 4 x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1-5, 2 RS; Katie Gore 1-4, 1 RS; Haley Koch 2-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 3-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 1-4; Sydney Sherer 2-4, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-4, 1 RS, 2b; Haliegh Rife 4-4, 2 RS, HR, 2 RBI; Lydia Gilgen 1-4, 2 RBI; Zoe Etter 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (2-0 RVC), 3-1.
Game 2
Score by Ings 123 456 78 R H E
Thms Jeff 000 000 0 2 x
Wst. Hrsn 216 001 10 11 x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Katie Gore 2-4, 1 RS, 2 2b, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 2-3, 1 RS, 3b, 2 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 1-3; Chloe Gilgen 3-3, 1 RS; Sydney Sherer 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS; Kali Peasley 2 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (2-0 RVC), 4-1.
Game 3
Score by Ings 123 456 78 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 310 333 13 13 x
Woodbine 404 000 8 11 x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1-4, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 1-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 2-5, 2 RS, 3 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 3-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 3-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sydney Sherer 1-3, 1 RBI; Sydney Sherer 1-3, 1 RBI; Haliegh Rife 1-4, 2 RS, 2b; Lydia Gilgen 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI. Kali Peasley 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 6 IP, 11 H, 8 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (2-0 RVC), 5-1.
WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, @ Woodbine; 6-6, @ Fremont-Mills; 6-7, @ Ar-We-Va; 6-8, @ Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.; 6-10, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard;
