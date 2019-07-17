Hawkeyes finish perfect RVC season
Hawkeyes fly past Wildcats
West Harrison finished off Glidden-Ralston, 13-1, in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 2 in Mondamin. The Hawkeyes capped a perfect 14-0 league season to capture their first RVC softball championship title in school history.
Sabrina Rife finished with two hits, a double and three RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Chloe Gilgen added a double and one RBI, while Lydia Gilgen drilled a double and finished with three RBIs.
SB, 7-2-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Gldn-Rlstn 001 1 – 2 – x
Wst. Hrsn 436 13 – 14 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1-2, 2 RS; Katie Gore 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-1, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 1-1, 1 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 1-2, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sydney Sherer 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lydia Gilgen 1-2, 2b, 3 RBIs; Kali Peasley 1 RS; Zoe Etter 3 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (14-0 RVC), 25-2.
Chargers top Hawkeyes
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center pounded out 17 hits in a 14-4 win over West Harrison on July 5 in Mondamin. This was the Hawkeyes second loss to the Chargers this season, and only their first loss on the home field.
Cheyanne Rife, Chloe Gilgen, and Lydia Gilgen each finished with a double and an RBI.
SB, 7-5-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
ACGC 104 600 3 14 – 17 – x
Wst. Hrsn 000 300 1 4 – 7 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 1-3; Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sydney Sherer 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 2 RS; Lydia Gilgen 1-2, 2b, 1 RBI; Zoe Etter 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 7 IP, 17 H, 13 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (14-0 RVC), 25-3.
WH’s Next Games: 7-10, Regional Softball begins, 7 p.m. @ Mondamin.
