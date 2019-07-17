WHSB.jpg
West Harrison's Sydney Sherer applies the tag on the Glidden-Ralsotn runner in the Hawkeyes victory over the Wildcats on July 2. The Hawkeyes completed a perfect 14-0 season, wrapping up the first conference softball title in school history.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Hawkeyes finish perfect RVC season

 

Hawkeyes fly past Wildcats

 

West Harrison finished off Glidden-Ralston, 13-1, in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 2 in Mondamin.  The Hawkeyes capped a perfect 14-0 league season to capture their first RVC softball championship title in school history.

Sabrina Rife finished with two hits, a double and three RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Chloe Gilgen added a double and one RBI, while Lydia Gilgen drilled a double and finished with three RBIs.

SB, 7-2-2019 @ Mondamin

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Gldn-Rlstn                  001                   1 – 2 – x

Wst. Hrsn                   436                 13 – 14 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1-2, 2 RS; Katie Gore 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-1, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 1-1, 1 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 1-2, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sydney Sherer 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lydia Gilgen 1-2, 2b, 3 RBIs; Kali Peasley 1 RS; Zoe Etter 3 RS.  

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K. 

Hawkeyes Record: (14-0 RVC), 25-2.

Chargers top Hawkeyes

 

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center pounded out 17 hits in a 14-4 win over West Harrison on July 5 in Mondamin.  This was the Hawkeyes second loss to the Chargers this season, and only their first loss on the home field.

Cheyanne Rife, Chloe Gilgen, and Lydia Gilgen each finished with a double and an RBI.

SB, 7-5-2019 @ Mondamin

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

ACGC                         104 600 3    14 – 17 – x

Wst. Hrsn                  000 300 1     4 – 7 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 1-3; Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sydney Sherer 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 2 RS; Lydia Gilgen 1-2, 2b, 1 RBI; Zoe Etter 1 RS.

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 7 IP, 17 H, 13 ER, 1 BB, 5 K. 

Hawkeyes Record: (14-0 RVC), 25-3.

WH’s Next Games: 7-10, Regional Softball begins, 7 p.m. @ Mondamin.

