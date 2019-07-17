Hawkeyes keep on rolling
Hawkeyes blank Crusaders
West Harrison posted a 6-0 victory at Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play in Coon Rapids on June 28. The victory clinched the RVC regular season title for the Hawkeyes.
Chloe Gilgen and Cheyanne Rife each finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Lydia Gilgen added a double and scored two runs.
SB, 6-28-2019 @ Coon Rapids
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 001 014 0 6 – 7 – x
Cn Rpds-Byrd 000 000 0 0 – 4 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-5, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Katie Gore 1 RS; Chloe Gilgen 2-4, 2 RBIs; Sabrina Rife 1 RS; Lydia Gilgen 1-4, 2 RS, 2b; Kali Peasley 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (13-0 RVC), 23-2.
Hawkeyes run past Warriors
West Harrison pounded out nine hits in a 13-0 three inning rout over Whiting in non-conference play on July 1 in Mondamin.
Cheyanne Rife finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Kali Peasley added two hits and one RBI. Sabrina Rife added a double.
Emily McIntosh fired a one-hit shutout, striking out six Warriors.
SB, 7-1-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Whiting 000 0 – 1 – x
Wst. Hrsn 229 13 – 9 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Katie Gore 1-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-2, 2 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 1-2, 2 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 1-2, 1 RS; Sydney Sherer 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-2, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kali Peasley 2-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI, 3b; Lydia Gilgen 2 RS; Zoe Etter 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (13-0 RVC), 24-2.
WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 7-5, vs. ACGC; 7-8, Regional Softball begins, 7 p.m. @ Mondamin.
