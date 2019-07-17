Hawkeyes keep on rolling

 

Hawkeyes blank Crusaders

 

West Harrison posted a 6-0 victory at Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play in Coon Rapids on June 28.  The victory clinched the RVC regular season title for the Hawkeyes.

Chloe Gilgen and Cheyanne Rife each finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Hawkeyes.  Lydia Gilgen added a double and scored two runs.

SB, 6-28-2019 @ Coon Rapids

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                   001 014 0      6 – 7 – x

Cn Rpds-Byrd             000 000 0      0 – 4 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-5, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Katie Gore 1 RS; Chloe Gilgen 2-4, 2 RBIs; Sabrina Rife 1 RS; Lydia Gilgen 1-4, 2 RS, 2b; Kali Peasley 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI.

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K. 

Hawkeyes Record: (13-0 RVC), 23-2.

 

Hawkeyes run past Warriors

 

West Harrison pounded out nine hits in a 13-0 three inning rout over Whiting in non-conference play on July 1 in Mondamin.

Cheyanne Rife finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Kali Peasley added two hits and one RBI. Sabrina Rife added a double.

Emily McIntosh fired a one-hit shutout, striking out six Warriors.

SB, 7-1-2019 @ Mondamin

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Whiting                      000                  0 – 1 – x

Wst. Hrsn                  229                 13 – 9 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-3, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Katie Gore 1-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 1-2, 2 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 1-2, 2 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 1-2, 1 RS; Sydney Sherer 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-2, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Kali Peasley 2-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI, 3b; Lydia Gilgen 2 RS; Zoe Etter 1 RS.

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K. 

Hawkeyes Record: (13-0 RVC), 24-2.

WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 7-5, vs. ACGC; 7-8, Regional Softball begins, 7 p.m. @ Mondamin.

