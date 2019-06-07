WH tops Woodbine

West Harrison ripped off 10 hits in a 15-0 win at Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on Wednesday in Woodbine.

Emily McIntosh finished with three hits, a double and three RBIs. Cheyanne Rife added two hits and scored three runs.

SB, 6-5-2019 @ Woodbine

Score by Ings            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn                   375                     15            10            x

Woodbine                   000                       0            0            x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-2, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 1-1, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 1-2, 2 RS, 3b, 3 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 3-3, 2b, 3 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 1-1, 2 RS; Sydney Sherer 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1 RBI; Haliegh Rife 2-2, 1 RS, 2b, 4 RBIs; Kali Peasley 3 RS.

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

Hawkeyes Record: (3-0 RVC), 6-1.

WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-5, @ Woodbine; 6-6, @ Fremont-Mills; 6-7, @ Ar-We-Va; 6-8, @ Riverside Invitational, 10 a.m.; 6-10, vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard;

