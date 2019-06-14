Hawkeyes top Lady Bulldogs
West Harrison punched out 12 hits in an 18-1 win at Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play in Dow City on June 12.
Kali Peasley had two hits and an RBI for the Hawkeyes. Chloe Gilgen added two hits and three RBIs, and Katie Gore finished with two hits and an RBI.
SB, 6-12-2019 @ Dow City
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 104 (13)xxx 18 – 12 – x
Byr Valley 001 00xx x 1 – 5 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-3, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Katie Gore 2-3, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 2-2, 2 RS, 2b, 4 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 2-4, 1 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 2-3, 2 RS, 3 RBIs; Sydney Sherer 1 RS, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lydia Gilgen 2 RS, 1 RBI; Kali Peasley 2-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Zoe Etter 2 RS
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 4 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (6-0 RVC), 12-1.
WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Boyer Valley; 6-13, @ Westwood; 6-14, vs. CAM; 6-15, @ ACGC Invite, Audubon; 6-19, @ Glidden-Ralston.
