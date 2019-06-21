Hawkeyes outlast Wildcats

 

West Harrison rallied for an 8-7 win over Glidden-Ralston on June 19 at Glidden.

Haley Koch finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Chloe Gilgen and Lydia Gilgen added two hits apiece. Haliegh Rife added two RBIs.

SB, 6-19-2019 @ Glidden

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                  100 210 4      8 – 11 – x

Gldn-Rlstn                 132 100 0      7 – 15 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 2-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 1-3, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 2-4, 2 RS, 2b; Sydney Sherer 1-3, 2b; Sabrina Rife 1-3 1 RS; Haliegh Rife 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Lydia Gilgen 2-3, 1 RS

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 8 IP, 21 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K. 

Hawkeyes Record: (8-0 RVC), 17-2.

 

WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-21, vs. Exira/EHK; 6-24, vs. Woodbine; 6-25, @ Sidney; 6-26, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-28, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 7-1, vs. Whiting; 7-2, vs. Glidden-Ralston

