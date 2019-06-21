Hawkeyes outlast Wildcats
West Harrison rallied for an 8-7 win over Glidden-Ralston on June 19 at Glidden.
Haley Koch finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Chloe Gilgen and Lydia Gilgen added two hits apiece. Haliegh Rife added two RBIs.
SB, 6-19-2019 @ Glidden
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 100 210 4 8 – 11 – x
Gldn-Rlstn 132 100 0 7 – 15 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 2-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 1-3, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 2-4, 2 RS, 2b; Sydney Sherer 1-3, 2b; Sabrina Rife 1-3 1 RS; Haliegh Rife 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Lydia Gilgen 2-3, 1 RS
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (l) – 8 IP, 21 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (8-0 RVC), 17-2.
WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-21, vs. Exira/EHK; 6-24, vs. Woodbine; 6-25, @ Sidney; 6-26, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-28, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 7-1, vs. Whiting; 7-2, vs. Glidden-Ralston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.