WHSB1.jpg
Buy Now

West Harrison's Emily McIntosh is congratulated by Head Coach Scott Rife after a two-run home run in Monday's victory over Coon Rapids-Bayard.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Hard-hitting Hawkeyes score 54 runs in five games

 

Hawkeyes fly past Knights

West Harrison used the late innings to post a 14-1 win over Fremont-Mills on June 6 in Tabor.

Haley Koch finished with three hits, a triple and four RBIs. Sydney Sherer added three hits and four RBIs.

SB, 6-6-2019 @ Tabor

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                    002 530 4     14 – 13 – x

Frmt-Mills                    000 100 x     1 – 6 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-4, 3 RS, 2b; Katie Gore 3 RS; Haley Koch 3-5, 2 RS, 3b, 4 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 3-4, 2 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 2-5, 2 RS; Sydney Sherer 3-5, 4 RBIs; Lydia Gilgen 2 RS. Kali Peasley 2 RS, 1 RBI.

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 6 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K; Chloe Gilgen – 1 IP,  0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.  

Hawkeyes Record: (3-0 RVC), 7-1.

West Harrison blasts Ar-We-Va

West Harrison scored eight runs in the first three innings to lead the Hawkeyes to a 15-3 win at Ar-We-Va on June 7 in Vail.

Emily McIntosh finished with three hits, three doubles and six RBIs. Haley Koch added three hits, scored three runs and added three RBIs.

SB, 6-7-2019 @ Vail

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Wst. Hrsn                    422 025 x     15 – 11 – x

Ar-We-Va                    020 001 x      3 – 4 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2 RS, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 2-4, 4 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 3-4, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 3-4, 3 2b, 6 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 1-4, 2 RBIs; Haliegh Rife 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS, 1 RBI; Kali Peasley 2 RS.

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K. 

Hawkeyes Record: (4-0 RVC), 8-1.

Hawkeyes go 2-0 at Riverside Invite

West Harrison scored their 10th win of the season at the Riverside Invitational on June 8 in Oakland.

SB, Riverside Invitational, 6-8-2019 @ Oakland

Game 1

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Thms. Jeff                  000 000 0     0 – 4 – x

Wst. Hrsn                   430 020 x     9 – 6 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2 RS; Kate Gore 1 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 2-3, 2 RS, 5 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 3-4, 1 RS; Sydney Sherer 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS.

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K. 

Hawkeyes Record: (4-0 RVC), 9-1.

Game 2

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Bedford                      010 103 2       7 – 8 – x

Wst. Hrsn                   022 004 x       8 – 11 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 1-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 2-3, 2 RS; Sydney Sherer 1-23, 2 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 2 RS; Haliegh Rife 1-3, 3b, 2 RBIs; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS;

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K. 

Hawkeyes Record: (4-0 RVC), 10-1.

Hawkeyes take control of RVC

West Harrison won the battle of undefeated Rolling Valley Conference teams, as the Hawkeyes posted a 7-1 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on June 10 in Mondamin.

Cheyanne Rife finished with three hits, two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Emily McIntosh crushed a two-run home run in the first inning, adding to the Hawkeyes 10-hit attack.

SB, 6-10-2019 @ Mondamin

Score by Ings            123 456 7     R – H – E

Cn. Rpds-Byrd            100 000 0     1 – 6 – x

Wst. Hrsn                  200 050 x     7 – 10 – x

WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 3-4, 2 RS, 2 2b, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 1-2, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 2-3, 3b, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 2-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Haleigh Rife 1 RS; Lydia Gilgen 1-2, 1 RS; Kali Peasley 1 RS.

WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K. 

Hawkeyes Record: (5-0 RVC), 11-1.

WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Boyer Valley; 6-13, @ Westwood; 6-14, vs. CAM; 6-15, @ ACGC Invite, Audubon; 6-19, @ Glidden-Ralston.   

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.