Hard-hitting Hawkeyes score 54 runs in five games
Hawkeyes fly past Knights
West Harrison used the late innings to post a 14-1 win over Fremont-Mills on June 6 in Tabor.
Haley Koch finished with three hits, a triple and four RBIs. Sydney Sherer added three hits and four RBIs.
SB, 6-6-2019 @ Tabor
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 002 530 4 14 – 13 – x
Frmt-Mills 000 100 x 1 – 6 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-4, 3 RS, 2b; Katie Gore 3 RS; Haley Koch 3-5, 2 RS, 3b, 4 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 3-4, 2 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 2-5, 2 RS; Sydney Sherer 3-5, 4 RBIs; Lydia Gilgen 2 RS. Kali Peasley 2 RS, 1 RBI.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 6 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K; Chloe Gilgen – 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (3-0 RVC), 7-1.
West Harrison blasts Ar-We-Va
West Harrison scored eight runs in the first three innings to lead the Hawkeyes to a 15-3 win at Ar-We-Va on June 7 in Vail.
Emily McIntosh finished with three hits, three doubles and six RBIs. Haley Koch added three hits, scored three runs and added three RBIs.
SB, 6-7-2019 @ Vail
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Wst. Hrsn 422 025 x 15 – 11 – x
Ar-We-Va 020 001 x 3 – 4 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2 RS, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 2-4, 4 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 3-4, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Emily McIntosh 3-4, 3 2b, 6 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 1-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Sabrina Rife 1-4, 2 RBIs; Haliegh Rife 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS, 1 RBI; Kali Peasley 2 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (4-0 RVC), 8-1.
Hawkeyes go 2-0 at Riverside Invite
West Harrison scored their 10th win of the season at the Riverside Invitational on June 8 in Oakland.
SB, Riverside Invitational, 6-8-2019 @ Oakland
Game 1
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Thms. Jeff 000 000 0 0 – 4 – x
Wst. Hrsn 430 020 x 9 – 6 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2 RS; Kate Gore 1 RS, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 2-3, 2 RS, 5 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 3-4, 1 RS; Sydney Sherer 1 RS; Sabrina Rife 1-4, 1 RS; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (4-0 RVC), 9-1.
Game 2
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Bedford 010 103 2 7 – 8 – x
Wst. Hrsn 022 004 x 8 – 11 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 1-3, 1 RS; Haley Koch 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Chloe Gilgen 2-3, 2 RS; Sydney Sherer 1-23, 2 RBI; Sabrina Rife 2-3, 2 RS; Haliegh Rife 1-3, 3b, 2 RBIs; Lydia Gilgen 1 RS;
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (4-0 RVC), 10-1.
Hawkeyes take control of RVC
West Harrison won the battle of undefeated Rolling Valley Conference teams, as the Hawkeyes posted a 7-1 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard on June 10 in Mondamin.
Cheyanne Rife finished with three hits, two doubles, two runs scored and one RBI. Emily McIntosh crushed a two-run home run in the first inning, adding to the Hawkeyes 10-hit attack.
SB, 6-10-2019 @ Mondamin
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R – H – E
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 100 000 0 1 – 6 – x
Wst. Hrsn 200 050 x 7 – 10 – x
WH Hitting: Cheyanne Rife 3-4, 2 RS, 2 2b, 1 RBI; Katie Gore 1-2, 1 RBI; Haley Koch 2-3, 3b, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Emily McIntosh 2-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Chloe Gilgen 1-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Haleigh Rife 1 RS; Lydia Gilgen 1-2, 1 RS; Kali Peasley 1 RS.
WH Pitching: Emily McIntosh (W) – 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
Hawkeyes Record: (5-0 RVC), 11-1.
WH’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-12, @ Boyer Valley; 6-13, @ Westwood; 6-14, vs. CAM; 6-15, @ ACGC Invite, Audubon; 6-19, @ Glidden-Ralston.
