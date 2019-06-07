Cowboys clip Tigers
Sidney scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Woodbine, 10-9, in non-conference play on Tuesday night in Woodbine.
Jayde Clark finished with three hits, including a grand slam home run in the sixth inning, to finish with five RBIs on the night. Amanda Foster added three hits and four runs scored.
SB, 6-4-2019 @ Woodbine
Score by Ings 123 456 7 R H E
Sidney 101 031 4 10 9 x
Woodbine 101 025 0 9 15 x
Wb Hitting: Amanda Foster 3-4, 4 RS; Brianna Baker 1-4; Jayde Clark 3-4, 2 RS, HR, 5 RBIs; Alex Niedermyer 2-3; Shannon Hopkins 1-4, 1 RBI; Jordan Butrick 2-4; Alexa Steinkuehler 1-4, 1 RS; Jamie Plowman 2-4, 1 RS; Ana Vazquez 1 RS.
Wb Pitching: Sierra Lantz (l) – 7 IP, 9 H, 8 ER, 6 BB, 4 K;
Tigers Record: (1-1 RVC), 2-4.
Woodbine’s Next Five Games (V/JV, 5:30 p.m.): 6-10, vs. Ar-We-Va; 6-12, @ Exira/EHK; 6-13, vs. East Mills; 6-15, @ AHSTW Invite, 9 a.m, Avoca; 6-17, vs. Glidden-Ralston.
