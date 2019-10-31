Former Missouri Valley softball standout, Kara (Unger) Rosonke was inducted into the Missouri Western Hall of Fame last weekend in St. Joseph, Mo. A dinner wiht their guests was held on Friday evening, and they were honored during the Ring Ceremony at the halftime of the football game on Saturday afternoon. Rosonke was a two-time first team All Mid-Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection for the Griffins. Rosonke (back row, right) is shown standing next to her husband, Mitch. Standing in front are their two children, Jett and Finleigh.