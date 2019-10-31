Former Lady Reds softball standout inducted into Missouri Western Hall of Fame
Kara (Unger) Rosonke was inducted into the Missouri Western Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 25, in St. Joseph, Mo.
The former Kara Unger, a two-time first team All Mid-American Intercollgiate Athletic Association selection, helped the Griffons at the plate, in the field and in the circle. She lead the program to their first ever NCAA postseason appearance. She was named first team All-MIAA and NFCA All-Region as a utility player in 2005.
In 2006, Unger was a first team All-MIAA and second team NFCA ALL-Region outfielder. She was also named first team ESPN The Magazine/CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2006.
Her .609 slugging percentage ranks third all-time at Missouri Western. Her .406 career on-base percentage ranks 10th best, and her 23 home runs are ninth most in program history. She was also a key piece of the Griffon pitching staff, going 14-7 with a 2.64 career ERA. She had seven complete games and four career shutouts. Unger struck out 110 batters to just 39 walks.
Rosonke is a 2002 Missouri Valley High School graduate, and 2006 Missouri Western graduate. She is the daughter of Rod and Cindy Unger of Missouri Valley.
