Rosonke to be inducted into Missouri Western Hall of Fame
The 2019 Missouri Western (St. Joseph, Mo.) Hall of Fame Class was recently announced, as seven former collegiate standouts will be honored on Hall of Fame Weekend, Oct. 25-26. The 2019 Missouri Western Hall of Fame class will be presented their rings at the halftime of the Griffon football game against Emporia State on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Queen of Diamonds: Kara (Unger) Rosonke to be inducted
The former Kara Unger (2002 Missouri Valley High School graduate, 2006 Missouri Western graduate) was a two-time Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association All-Conference softball first team selection, as she led the Griffons at the plate, in the field, and in the circle. She helped the program to its first ever NCAA postseason appearance. She was named first team All-MIAA and NFCA All-Region as a utility player in 2005.
In 2006, Unger was a first team All-MIAA and second team NFCA All-Region outfielder. She was also named first team ESPN The Magazine/CoSIDA Academic All-District in 2006. Her .609 slugging percentage ranks third all-time at MWSU and her .406 career on-base percentage ranks 10th best. Her 23 home runs are ninth most in program history. She was also a key piece of the Griffon pitching staff, going 14-7 with a 2.64 career ERA. She finished her collegiate career with seven complete games, four career shutouts, 110 strikeouts, compared to just 39 walks.
Kara (Unger)Rosonke and her husband, Mitch, are the parents to Finleigh and Jett, and currently live in Missouri Valley.
