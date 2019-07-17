Regional softball tournaments begin on July 8
The Iowa Girls High School Regional Softball Tournaments begin on July 8. If a team gets four wins, they will qualify for the 2019 IGHSAU State Softball Tournament, which will be held at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge from July 22 – 26.
Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia will both compete in Class 2A, Region 3, while Woodbine, Boyer Valley and West Harrison will all be in Class 1A, Region 2. The Regional Finals will be held on July 15 at the highest remaining seed.
The pairings for area teams are shown below.
2019 Iowa Girls High School Regional Softball Pairings
Begins July 8, 2019
Class 2A, Region 3
First Round, 7-8-2019
7 p.m. @ Irwin: Tri-Center vs. IKM-Manning
7 p.m. @ Logan: Clarinda vs. Logan-Magnolia
Quarterfinals, 7-10-2019
7 p.m., @ Onawa: Irwin winner vs. (1) West Monona
7 p.m. @ Avoca: Missouri Valley vs. AHSTW
7 p.m., @ Mount Ayr: Logan winner vs. (2) Mount Ayr
7 p.m., @ Sidney: Underwood vs. Sidney
Semifinals, 7-12-2019
7 p.m., Onawa: Avoca winner vs. Onawa winner
7 p.m. @ Mount Ayr: Mount Ayr winner vs. Sidney winner
Regional Finals: 7-15-2019 @ Highest remaining seed
7 p.m.: Semifinal winners
Class 1A, Region 2
First Round, 7-8-2019
7 p.m. @ Woodbine: Glidden-Ralston vs. Woodbine
7 p.m. @ Oakland: Boyer Valley vs. Riverside
5:30 p.m. @ Kimballton: Audubon vs. Exira/EHK
7 p.m. @ Council Bluffs: Ar-We-Va vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert
7 p.m. @ Coon Rapids: CAM vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
Quarterfinals, 7-10-2019
7 p.m., @ Fonda: Woodbine winner vs. (1) Newell-Fonda
7 p.m. @ Oakland: Oakland winner vs. Kimballton winner
7 p.m., @ Mondamin: Council Bluffs winner vs. (2) West Harrison
7 p.m., @ Galva: Coon Rapids winner vs. Ridge View
Semifinals, 7-12-2019
7 p.m., Fonda: Fonda winner vs. Oakland winner
7 p.m. @ Mondamin: Mondamin winner vs. Holstein winner
Regional Finals: 7-15-2019: @ Highest remaining seed
7 p.m.: Semifinal winners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.