District, Regional Cross County meets set for Thursday
The 2019 Boys’ District, Girls’ Regional cross country meets will be held on Thursday at various sites across the state.
The top three teams, and top-15 individual finishers will qualify for the 2019 Iowa High School State Cross Country Championships, set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course north of Fort Dodge.
Shown below is where all the area teams have been sent.
CC, District Regional Qualifying Meet: 10-24-2019
Class 2A @ Panora: Missouri Valley, Treynor, Underwood, ACGC, Albia, Central Decatur, Chariton, Clarinda, Des Moines Christian, Emmetsburg, Greene County (G), Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, West Central Valley.
Class 1A @ Holstein: Boyer Valley, Logan-Magnolia, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodbine, Whiting, Tri-Center, Alta-Aurelia, East Sac County, LeMars Gehlen Catholic, Graettinger-Terrill/Ruthven-Ayshire, Harris-Lake Park, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hinton, Lawton-Bronson, Manson Northwest Webster, MMCRU, North Union, Ridge View, Sioux Central, Siouxland Christian, South O’Brien, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Remsen St. Mary’s, Trinity Christian, West Bend Mallard, Westwood.
