2019 Panthers Shooting Stars
The 2019 Logan-Magnolia Boys Basketball Camp was held from May 28-30 at the Logan-Magnolia high school gym, as over 30 individuals participated in the three-day camp for boys entering the third through the eighth grades.
Fundamentals and drills were stressed all three days. Contests were held throughout the week. Shown below is a list of winners awarded at the end of the camp.
2019 Panthers Shooting Stars Camp, May 28-30 at Logan-Magnolia high school
One-on-One
Third grade: Parker Doelz.
Fourth grade: JoJo Lake.
Fifth grade: Brodie Davis.
Sixth grade: Adam Roden.
Seventh grade: Wesley Vana.
Eighth grade: Lane Nolting.
Two-on-Two
Big Ten Division: Cameron Flaherty, Corbin Busing.
ACC Division: Zach Diggins, Carson Edney.
NBA Division: Calvin Collins, Grant Brix.
Free Throw Winners
Third grade: Parker Doelz.
Fourth grade: Keenan Kuhlman.
Fifth grade: Brodie Davis.
Sixth grade: Jason Kastner.
Seventh grade: Wesley Vana.
Eighth grade: Lane Nolting.
Knockout Winners
Third grade: Wade Perkins.
Fourth grade: Kinnick Froehlich.
Fifth grade: Brodie Davis.
Sixth grade: Adam Roden.
Seventh grade: Wesley Vana.
Eighth grade: Lane Nolting.
Five-on-Five Champions
Big Ten Champions: Corbin Busing, Cameron Flaherty, Ethan Voge, Cayden Ohl, Kaden Soderland, Jacob Sporrer.
ACC Champions: Kinnick Froehlich, Luke Walski, Carson Edney, Kai Sonderland, Keenan Nunez, Mitchell Soetmelk.
NBA Champions: Will Anderson, Calvin Collins, Lane Nolting, Drake Geith, Wesley Vana, Evan Roden.
